Christina Haack: For Shame! I Did Not Cheat on Josh Hall!

Let’s be honest, okay?

It can be challenging to keep track of Christina Haack’s love life.

We mean no judgement by making this statement; it’s just that the reality star has been married three times and is now seemingly serious with a boyfriend named Christopher Larocca.

Now, nearly a year after the HGTV personality and Hall filed for divorce, the former has GONE OFF on an accusation that her current relationship began as a result of cheating on her estranged spouse.

“Christina was separated when she met Chris,” Haack’s representative told the Daily Mail in a statement on Tuesday.

This rep added that Christopher’s ex, Andrea Deanna, who alleged Haack and Larocca had been unfaithful in their former romances, “continues to make false allegations and spread lies.”

Relatedly, Meanwhile, Larocca’s rep also “categorically denies” the cheating claims, emphasizing that while he was romantically connected to Deanna, their relationship ended before he and Haack started to see each other.

It’s been a whirlwind for Haack for awhile now, by her own admission at times.

“The kids literally asked me to leave,” Haack told her ex-husband of the end of her latest marriage on an episode of HGTV’s The Flip Off. “They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?”

(For the record, Christina and Tarek El Moussa share two kids, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, while Haack also has a son with second ex-husband Ant Anstead.)

Since filing for divorce from Hall, Haack has gotten into an alimony battle with this ex and also had some VERY harsh words for him.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” Haack previously said on social media, adding of Hall and his apparent divorce demands:

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’ This is personal.”

Hall, for his part, is now dating someone named Stephanie Gabrys.

He has said the last year has been a “tough situation” and wrote via Instagram in January of his marriage and all that has transpired since:

“It’s taught me a lot. It helped me grow and be stronger than I’ve ever been.”



