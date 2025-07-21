Cash Out: Rapper Sentenced to Life In Prison on Rape, Sex Trafficking Charges

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following one of the biggest celebrity trials in history, Diddy might soon be a free man.

But things worked out quite differently for a lesser-known rapper who faced a similar slate of charges.

Atlanta-based emcee Cash Out was sentenced to life in prison plus 70 years today after being convicted on rape and sex trafficking charges last week.

Rapper Ca$h Out performs during BET’s 106 And Park 2013 New Years Eve Party at BET Studios on December 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Cash Out will spend the rest of his life behind bars

The rapper, whose real name is John Michael Hakeem Gibson was arrested back in June of 2023 along with five alleged accomplices.

He was indicted on 13 charges — including rape and sex trafficking — and held without bail.

His mother, Linda Smith, and his cousin, Tyrone Taylor, were also found guilty of RICO charges.

On Friday, June 18, the jury concluded that Gibson and his accomplices used their record label, Pyrez Music Group LLC as a front for their sex trafficking activities.

In a pre-sentencing statement, Gibson stated he believed the jurors had “made the wrong judgment.”

He asserted his innocence and claimed that all sexual activity described during the trial was consensual. He then compared himself to Jesus Christ.

Unmoved by this impassioned argument, the judge threw the book at Cash Out, denying his lawyers’ request for a more lenient sentence of 30 years behind bars.

Gibson was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, as well as 70 years for racketeering, sex trafficking, and firearm possession.

According to TMZ, the judge excoriated Gibson, accusing him of “the very worst of human behavior” and noting that several of his victims now suffer from PTSD.

A promising career ends in scandal

Though never exactly a household name, Cash Out showed major promise in the late 2010s.

His single “Cashin’ Out” went platinum, while the follow-up “She Twerkin” was certified gold.

Cash Out even played himself in a brief cameo in the acclaimed 2019 Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems.

But according to the case presented by prosecutors, even as his music and film career was taking off, Gibson and his accomplices were engaged in a “reign of terror,” in which they would ensnare women and force them into life in prison.

Cash Out will now almost certainly spend the rest of his life behind bars.