Christina Haack CANCELED by HGTV! What About Her Ex-Husband?

Christina Haack is used to the ending of her marriages.

We don’t mean that in a judgmental sense; she’s just been divorced three times. It’s a fact.

Now, however, the interior designer will need to adjust to the end of something else:

Her professional life as she knows it.

(HGTV)

A source has confirmed to both People Magazine and Us Weekly that HGTV has chosen NOT to renew Christina on the Coast for another season.

The cancellation comes amid HGTV doing away with many of its top programs, the network has also canceled Bargain Block, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate and Izzy Does It.

Christina on the Coast had been on the air for four and a half season, with the back off kicking off of February 27… months after Haack’s ex-husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage in July 2024.

He actually appeared on various episodes earlier this season.

The series itself, meanwhile, centered on Christina tackling a renovation project for a family whose home was in desperate need of a makeover.

(HGTV)

Haack rose to small screen stardom opposite first husband Tarek El Moussa on the popular show Flip or Flop.

The pair went through an ugly divorce years ago, but are now on very good terms.

The 43-year old and his wife Heather’s show Flipping El Moussas is “not coming back” to HGTV, either, according to Us Weekly, which reported last night that the trio’s The Flip Off is meant to be “back for a second season.

However, there is no filming date or air date yet.”

This comes as a surprise after The Flip Off — which premiered in January and which pits Christina against Tarek and Heather in a battle of home renovations — delivered HGTV’s highest-rated freshman series among adults since 2022.

Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa appear on a promo for The Flip Off on HGTV. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Back on July 8, Haack celebrated her 42nd birthday and implied that she would be seen again on HGTV.

The star said she yearned “a new season of shooting, bigger & better design projects, lots of travel, more Pilates, diving deeper into spiritual / wisdom coaching with my girl” over the next 12 months.

It sounds as if Christina was just manifesting a new season of her show.

And it did not work out in the end.

Christina Haack looks on during The Flip off finale. (HGTV)

We don’t know what the future holds for Haack, who is dating someone named Christopher Larocca these days.

She told People Magazine in January that shooting Christina on the Coast helped her cope with her divorce from Hall.

“It definitely was a distraction. I think it relieved that stress,” she said back then.

“The show was stressful in itself for different reasons not even having to do with our dynamic. Just flipping a house that fast and I haven’t flipped in a long time. So I think it was a good distraction.”