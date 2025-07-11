Britney Spears ‘Didn’t Take Her Meds Today,’ Says Customs Officer …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in May, Britney Spears was confronted by airport authorities after allegedly getting drunk, smoking cigarettes, and generally behaving erratically on a flight.

Now, we have video of the incident.

And while some people might think it incriminates Brit, others will argue that it vindicates her.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Britney ‘didn’t take her meds,’ officer claims

In the clip, which was obtained by TMZ, an officer arrives on the scene shortly after the plane’s arrival.

A customs officer can be heard telling the cop that while Britney appears to be having a tough time, there’s no immediate for the law to get involved.

“We get her all the time, today she obviously didn’t take her meds. She’s being very compliant; she’s very nice, so to me right now, it’s all good,” he says.

Now, the authorities probably have no idea if Britney took her meds or not.

Entertainer Britney Spears attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

It’s probably just an insensitive joke about her past mental health struggles.

But some folks are focusing on that comment and taking it as evidence that Britney was a bit loopy on the flight.

Others are pointing out that the officer described Britney as “nice” and “compliant.”

Whichever side you’re on, it’s clear that Britney created a mild disturbance on the plane, but all was well by the time she was back on the ground.

(And it’s worth noting that Britney says she was told that smoking was permitted on the flight, which is why she lit a cig.)

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Brit got “a stern talking to” from the officer, but it seems there were no hard feelings.

In fact, the pop icon even waved to the customs agent as she walked past him on the tarmac.

Some rare, positive(-ish) Britney coverage

The video marks a welcome change of pace from the sort of coverage we’ve seen of Britney in recent months.

Most of the recent headlines have to do with Spears “spiraling out of control” or worrying fans with her latest Instagram video.

Now, to be fair, some of those Instagram videos are pretty bizarre, and it’s natural to feel a bit concerned when Britney dances with knives.

But there’s a difference between eccentricity and mental illness of the variety that requires a grown woman to be placed under a conservatorship.

And the fact that Britney was able to smile and make nice with the authorities in that airport video seems like proof that she belongs in the former category.