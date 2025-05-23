Britney Spears Confronted by Airport Authorities After Boozing, Smoking on Flight

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’re at the start of a three-day weekend, and it sounds like Britney Spears is already in vacation mode.

According to a new report from TMZ, the pop icon was taking a private jet from Cabo San Lucas to LAX when she decided to do a little drinking.

One thing led to another, and a presumably tipsy Brit decided to light up a cigarette.

Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Britney encounters some turbulence aboard private jet

Now, even on a private jet, there are rules.

And the flight crew reportedly approached Britney and asked her to put the cigarette out, which she did.

However, it seems that she continued to be “difficult,” and the crew became so concerned with Brit’s behavior that they called ahead to report the incident to airport authorities.

When the plane landed, Britney “was met by authorities and warned about her conduct.”

She was not detained, however, and she was free to go on her way after receiving the warning.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Brtitney avoids a brush with the law

TMZ contacted the Los Angeles Police Department, and a rep assured them that officers were not called to the scene in response to Britney’s alleged misconduct.

A spokesperson for the jet company told the outlet they had “no comment on the alleged events described.” We guess that’s why they call it a private jet!

Of course, even though the incident was resolved — with no real harm done — you can be sure that this report will learn to a new round of concern-trolling over Britney’s mental state.

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Media continues to generate concern about Britney’s mental health

Every incident in which Britney is perceived to have behaved in an erratic — or even eccentric — manner is placed under a microscope these days.

That seems to be largely a result of the increasingly widespread belief that Britney’s conservatorship was actually a good thing.

“The judge went so Hollywood, ignoring all of the medical reports in front of her and just bent to the Free Britney people outside the courthouse,” one insider tells TMZ of the court’s decision to end the arrangement.

Of course, it’s difficult for anyone outside of Britney’s inner circle to know if there’s legitimate cause for concern, or if she’s once again being mistreated by media outlets who are drumming up concern for no reason.

All we can do is hope that Ms. Spears is happy, healthy, and receiving whatever kind of help and support she needs.