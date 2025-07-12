Lindsie Chrisley Married? Reality Star Drops Major Romantic Hint

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here comes the bride?

When it comes to Is Lindsie Chrisley, many social media users are suddenly wondering:

Where, there went the bride?!?

These folks thinks Is Lindsie Chrisley might be married.

Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during a panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (GETTY)

The long-time Chrisley Knows Best star got fans chatting this week after she posted a new photo with her boyfriend, David Landsman.

“A little preoccupied 🤍,” the 35-year old wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 10, including with this caption a number of photos of her and her lover.

Chrisley was spotted in a Vestique dress as she walked the sandy beaches of Ponte Vedra, Florida with Landsman.

But there’s the intriguing thing:

While Chrisley didn’t tag her presumed boyfriend, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host did change her name on Instagram from Lindsie Chrisley to Lindsie Landsman.

Chrisley, whose parents of course were just released from prison, may have thought she was being sneaky.

But plenty of people noticed this change.

“Well excuse me 🔥😍,” Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout wrote in the comments section, while Kailyn Lowry added, “Lindsieeeeeeee.”

“Did you get married?!?!?!!?” one fan also asked. “Name change.”

To be clear, neither Lindsie nor anyone associated with her polarizing family has yet confirmed that she is dating Landsman… let alone that she is Landsman’s wife.

Lindsie Chrisley poses here with her terrible dad, Todd. The two aren’t very close any longer. (Getty)

Lindsie isn’t especially close with her parents these days. But she’ll forever be linked to them, for many obvious reasons.

President Donald Trump pardoned both Todd and Julie Chrisley last month, a couple years after they were convicted of fraud and other financial crimes.

“Convicted by a jury of our peers? Were we?” Todd actually asked in a recent interview, adding:

“I didn’t see multimillionaires in that jury box. I didn’t see people that were in the film industry in that jury box.”

Lindsie, meanwhile, was previously married to college sweetheart Will Campbell.

They eloped in January 2012 and welcomed a son named Jackson the same year. In July 2021, the couple announced they were separating after nine years of marriage.