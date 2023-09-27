Britney Spears Possibly Injures Herself, Endangers Dogs in Wild, Knife-Themed Dance Video

We appear to have a new reason to be concerned about Britney Spears.

Earlier this week, the singer posted yet another video of herself dancing around her home… something she has done numerous times via Instagram over the past several months.

But there was seemingly something different and VERY disturbing about this piece of footgate:

Spears certainly looked like she was holding two butcher knives in her hands while moving and grooving.

Britney Spears appeared to dance around her house with sharp knives in a video she posted in September 2023. (Instagram)

The screen shots above allegedly speak for themselves.

After receiving a great deal of backlash for such a routine, however, Britney uploaded the following caption to this video:

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today. Don’t worry they are NOT real knives. Halloween is soon.”

To be clear, this may be true.

To also be clear, Britney only posted this message after a number of fans expressed major worry over the dance.

YIKES! Are those injuries Britney sustained during a dance with knives? (Instagram)

Now, meanwhile, Britney has published a follow-up video in which she’s wearing the same outfit that she wore during the questionable footage initially shared on Monday night.

As TMZ has noted in the photos above, Spears is wearing a bandage on her right arm.

She has some sort of wound on her right leg, and another one on her lower back (not pictured here).

Britney makes no mention of these injuries on social media, but critics are under the impression that the knives were very much real and they left many marks across the artist’s body.

This is a screen capture from a dancing video Britney Spears posted online in September 2023. (Instagram)

Relatedly, other critics took note of the three dogs at Britney’s feet during the questionable video.

At one point, their owner clangs her knives together and the canines run for cover.

“Those poor dogs just ran scared they need to be rescued and she needs HELP,” wrote one individual in response, while another added:

“Someone please save this puppies!!”

And a third agreed as follows: “I’m now concerned about her having dogs let alone any animals after this video.”

Britney Spears adjusts how her red dress is fitting. She shared this video shortly after her September 2023 wardrobe oopsie in Cabo. (Instagram)

Scary stuff all around, isn’t it?

If you recall, TMZ reported in its documentary, “Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom,” that the crooner has had a “fascination with knives” for years.

She’s also going through a divorce and recently raged against estranged husband Sam Asghari for being a liar.

As we’ve so often been forced to say for years now, we just hope Britney Spears is doing okay.