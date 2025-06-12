Britney Spears is Spiraling Out of Control, Report Alleges

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears got into trouble recently.

Following her confrontation by airport authorities, she seemed miffed but otherwise fine.

However, a new report claims that those close to her fear that she’s spiraling out of control.

Was this just a lapse in judgment, or part of an unstoppable pattern of self-destruction?

Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Is Britney Spears okay after her airplane incident?

As we reported last month, Britney Spears got herself into trouble on May 22 during a flight from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles.

For reasons known only to her, and perhaps because of the cocktails that she was reportedly drinking, she ignited a cigarette on the plane.

This has been clearly against FAA rules for decades. The idea of smoking on a plane is more unthinkable to most Millennials than those gross “smoking sections” in restaurants are to most Zoomers.

It’s something out of another, worse time.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

During the incident, members of the private plane’s flight crew insisted that she put out the cigarette, and she complied.

Upon landing at LAX, Britney received a warning from authorities.

It seems that the rules came as a surprise to her — though, again, perhaps her reported boozing on the flight was a contributing factor.

Singer Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Is she ‘out of control’ and ignoring pleas to fix her behavior?

“Her behavior is out of control, but no one can tell Britney what she can and can’t do,” an alleged inside source reported to RadarOnline.

“Britney has been on this self-destructive path for a long while,” the insider claimed.

“But now,” the supposed source declared, “it’s getting seriously scary.”

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“She’s drinking far too much,” the insider listed, “chain smoking, staying up all night.”

The source continued: “And hemorrhaging cash by chartering private jets and bringing a slew of hangers-on along for the ride.”

According to the insider:

“What’s even sadder is that she’s being exploited by a lot of her hired help, freeloaders who hop onto her private jet for fancy vacations to Mexico or other far-flung places she’s paying for.”

Britney Spears attends the 4th Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood on February 25, 2018. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Is Britney really on the ‘fast track to ruin’ or is that just someone’s fear?

“Britney’s family can’t get through to her anymore, and she’s not taking calls from any of the sensible folk who care about her,” the alleged source lamented.

“Her only pleasure seems to be spinning around in front of the mirror posting those ridiculous selfies,” the insider griped. “

The feeling in Britney’s world is that it can’t go on like this. She’s on a one-way fast track to ruin.”

It is always interesting when someone who purports to be a source close to a singer seems to only show awareness of public scandals and social media posts and shares no verifiable insights.

That said, we certainly believe that there are members of Britney’s family who wish that they had ownership of her life.

There was a whole legal battle about it.