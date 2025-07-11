Kate Middleton Cancels Another Appearance, Struggles to ‘Function Normally’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Kate Middleton announced that she was in remission from cancer, many fans assumed that she would promptly resume her busy work schedule.

But Kate has wisely decided to ease her way back into public life.

Doctors have reportedly told her that it’s imperative to rest when she feels overwhelmed (good advice for anyone, really), and Kate seems to have taken that guidance to heart.

Of course, every time Kate takes a break, she’s forced to contend with rumors and speculation about the state of her health.

Catherine, Princess of Wales awaits the arrival of President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It happened last month, when Kate canceled a planned appearance at the Royal Ascot horse races.

And it’s happening today following Kate’s absence at the annual Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup, in which Prince William competes each year.

Supporters express concern for Kate following two conspicuous absences

While Kate’s absence has sparked concern, it’s important to note that she has made several public appearances in the weeks between last month’s Ascot and Friday’s polo match.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to Page Six, William appeared to be in good spirits during today’s event, which was held at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK.

Still, fears about Kate’s well-being persist on social media.

And we suppose that’s not surprising, given how internationally beloved she is, and the fact that Kensington Palace has been secretive about her condition since the beginning of her treatment.

Kate breaks her silence

Kate might have been discouraged from offering too much in the way of detail (the royals have a long history of maintaining their privacy with regard to health matters).

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to greet France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, upon arrival at RAF Northolt on July 8, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Still, she’s spoken publicly about her health battles on numerous occasions, most recently while visiting Colchester Hospital last week.

“You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” Kate said, adding:

“And actually, [having] someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable.”

Functioning “normally” looks different for everybody. Kate’s idea of a normal week likely involves a lot of work and numerous public appearances.

But she’s made the decision to prioritize her health, and we applaud her for that.

With any luck, Kate will be able to return to Wimbledon for this weekend’s finals. But if that’s not possible, we’re sure her supporters will understand.