Trace Cyrus Blasts Billy Ray Cyrus: You Ditched Mammie’s Funeral for a Fashion Show!

Trace Cyrus is laying into dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Right on the heels of Miley getting back on speaking terms with her ignominious father, her eldest brother wants it clear that not everyone feels that way.

Trace blasted Billy Ray earlier this year. And he’s doing it again.

This time, it’s for skipping grandma’s funeral so that he could go to a fashion show. Ouch!

‘Pathetic’ Billy Ray Cyrus is getting an earful from Trace Cyrus

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, June 10, Trace Cyrus put dad Billy Ray Cyrus on blast.

“This man is so hungry for fame it’s pathetic,” the 36-year-old spat.

“He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn’t come to LA for Mammie’s funeral,” Trace accused.

He then detailed that this was “while he was still married to my mom.” That does make it worse.

Loretta Jean Palmer Finley, mother of Tish Cyrus, passed away in August of 2020.

Not the point, but that was not an appropriate time for anyone to be attending a fashion show in Italy!

“Even after his daughter got him a $60k private jet like he demanded,” Trace alleged, Billy Ray “still didn’t come” to his mother-in-law’s funeral.

Trace is not mincing words about his father

“You’re the lamest man ever to walk planet earth,” Trace accurately characterized his father.

He confessed that he now feels “Honestly embarrassed to have ever considered you my idol.”

Trace added: “the best thing to come from your downfall is it made me go into beast mode. I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I’m old like you.”

Trace deactivated comments on the post — likely knowing that apologists for his father (and weirdos who are ardent defenders of disappointing and even bad parents everywhere) would swarm if he did not.

However, he did share a post from one oddball who said that his post was “a cry for help from a son that desperately needs attention from his father.”

This person insisted that “bullying him isn’t the answer.”

Trace fired back, explaining that he feels “past the point of even caring if I ever speak to him again.” He has written off Billy Ray as a “lost cause.”

Who’s the good guy in this situation? That’s … not an easy answer

Trace Cyrus has every right to condemn Billy Ray Cyrus. As many reasons as the one-hit blunder has given the world to dislike him, Trace has many more — and much more personal — gripes with his dad.

We should acknowledge that Trace is not exactly winning Cyrus Of The Year any time soon, either. And not only because he has some likable, talented siblings.

If you check out his social media, it’s clear that Trace has some “washed up, delusional, evil” takes of his own.

Remember how fun it was that day when Trump and Musk were having a messy feud? Sometimes, two unlikable people don’t like each other.