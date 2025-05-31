Miley Cyrus Ends Estrangement from Dad, Explains Why

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Miley Cyrus has once again opened up about her family.

About a month after the singer admitted that she isn’t close at all to father Billy Ray, Miley spoke to The New York Times and said the relationship has improved.

She also explained why.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus perform on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England.

“I think timing is everything,” Miley said to this outlet as part of an extensive interview.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom’s really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard.”

The 32-year-old — whose mom Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray in 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage — continued as follows:

“And so I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain.”

Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City.

In early May, after folks wondered why Tish stopped following her daughter on social media, Miley said via her Instagram Stories:

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” Miley said about this parent on her Instagram Stories on May 10.

“She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me-simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

Miley, in this previous message, acknowledged the “challenges” she and her father have faced of late, but emphasized:

“Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”

Miley Cyrus performs on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024.

Tish is married to Prison Break alum Dominic Purcell, while Billy Ray appears to be in blossoming relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

“Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing,” Miley also said to The New York Times.

“I’m being an adult about it.”

Miley Cyrus and parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus arrive for the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2019.

The artist made her remarks weeks after her dad shared a rare family pic showing the two.

Their reunion, celebrating her brother Braison Cyrus’ 31st birthday, came more than a year after chatter of a family rift sparked when she left Billy Ray out of her 2024 Grammys acceptance speech.

“I’m so proud of Miley and her guts and her courage… her wisdom and strength to bring it when our family needed it most,” the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer wrote on Instagram May 11. “We are so close to a full healing.”

The 63-year-old added at the time:

“We have all been through a lot. On this Mother’s Day I would like to testify to a couple facts. 1) I still very much believe in the power of prayer and respectfully ask if you do also … and have an extra prayer for the CYRUS Family… I humbly would accept.”