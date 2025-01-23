Miley Cyrus Concerned About Billy Ray Following Disastrous Inauguration Concert, Brother …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Among the countless headlines to emerge in the days following Donald Trump’s second inauguration, one narrative has been largely overlooked by the mainstream press.

And with good reason. After all, Billy Ray Cyrus mangling his most famous songs during the inaugural concert isn’t exactly a national emergency.

But it is a big deal to the singer’s loved ones, who are apparently concerned about his well-being following his disastrous performance.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus perform on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Billy Ray’s time on stage was marred by technical and vocal issues, but according to son Trace Cyrus, there might be something bigger going on.

Trace Cyrus Expresses Concerns About Billy Ray

“Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now,” Trace wrote on Instagram this week, alongside a photo of himself and Billy Ray.

“It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.

Miley Cyrus and parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus arrive for the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2019. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it.”

From there, Trace revealed that he’s sober, and he suggested that Billy Ray might want to take steps to safeguard his own health.

“As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad,” he wrote.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.

“I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help.”

The Collision of Family and Politics

Billy Ray’s decision to perform at the inauguration was always controversial, but he says he wouldn’t have missed it for the world. And he still holds that position despite the mixed reaction to his performance.

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus perform on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me,” the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer wrote on Instagram this week.

“I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, ‘You’re on,’ you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!”

Miley has yet to publicly comment on the latest controversy surrounding her father.