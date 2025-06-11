Terry Moran FIRED by ABC in Wake of Anti-Trump, Stephen Miller Tweet

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Terry Moran is out of a job.

A month after Moran sat down in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, ABC has ended its employment with the Senior White House Correspondent due to a controversial Tweet Moran shared on June 8

Terry Moran, ABC News’ Nightline, at “Rock Stars of Science” sponsored by Geoffrey Beene Foundation and ResearchAmerica to engage heath and medicine discussion at the Capitol Visitors Center Auditorium on September 24, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for ResearchAmerica)

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies, we have made the decision to not renew,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement on June 10.

“At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness, and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

Moran must have had at least some idea that this firing was coming when he typed a bunch of words this past Sunday night.

In his early morning post, Moran referred to advisor Stephen Miller and Trump as “world-class hater[s]” in a since-deleted tweet.

President Donald Trump returns to the White House on June 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump returned from Camp David where he held a meeting with senior members of his administration. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate,” the reporter wrote, in part.

He concluded:

“Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end his his own glorification [sic]. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

Moran had been a foreign correspondent, chief White House correspondent and anchor of Nightline over his nearly three decades at ABC News.

At one point, he was considered by executives as a potential evening news anchor in the mold of the late Peter Jennings.

President Donald Trump points to supporters as he departs the White House on June 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Following Moran’s very judgmental Tweet in regard to Miller and Trump, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X in response:

“This is unhinged and unacceptable. We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable.”

ABC News then announced Moran had “been suspended pending further evaluation.”

Its statement at the time added that the network “stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards.”