Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Is ‘In the Epstein Files’ as Feud Between Former …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Elon Musk just went nuclear in his escalating war of words with President Donald Trump.

In a shocking turn of events, the Tesla CEO has taken to his X social media platform to allege that Trump’s name is mentioned in the infamous “Epstein files.”

That phrase refers to flight logs and other documents pertaining to the investigation into sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in 2019.

Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as they watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Musk drops shocking allegation against President Trump

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk tweeted moments ago, further taunting the president by adding, “Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk later replied to his own tweet with:

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

This latest salvo comes after weeks of escalating tension between Musk and Trump over the latter’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” a budget legislation bill that would add more than $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next ten years, according to the Associated Press.

Musk has long been critical of excessive government spending, and with his Deparment of Government Efficiency efforts, he rebranded himself as a crusader against what he called “waste and fraud” at the federal level.

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak before departing the White House on his way to his South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Following 130-day stint at DOGE, Musk stepped away from his government role last week.

In the days since, Musk has repeatedly complained about the new spending bill, but few predicted that his feud with Trump would escalate so rapidly.

Trump and Musk exchange barbs on social media

Musk’s allegation seems to have been prompted by a Trump Truth Social post from earlier today:

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” the president wrote.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images))

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced in February that she would declassify the Epstein files in conjunction with the FBI.

In the months since, multiple politicians — including, most recently, Congressman Dan Goldman — have criticized Bondi for allegedly delaying the release of the files.

Epstein was a known associate of Trump’s, and on tapes recorded by journalist Michael Wolff, he can reportedly be heard referring to himself as the president’s “closest friend.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.