Anne Burrell Death Investigation: Did Celebrity Chef Die of an Overdose?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

New details have been made public in regard to Anne Burrell’s recent passing.

About a week after the Food Network star was found dead at her New York residence, the local police department has confirmed it is investigating the 55-year-old’s death, according an internal document obtained by The New York Times.

This document lists a possible cause of death as a drug overdose.

Anne Burrell makes a culinary presentation during the Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

According to the document, the late chef was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills,” after which emergency medical workers pronounced her dead at the scene.

This isn’t exactly brand new information.

We had previously reported that at least some number of pills had been found in the proximity of Burrell’s corpse.

The New York Times also confirmed that an autopsy has been completed, but the official cause of death is still pending.

Initially, just hours after the horrible news broke, the New York City Fire Department said that authorities had received a 911 call that suggesting the long-time television host had gone into cardiac arrest.

Anne Burrell attends the DiscOasis VIP Night at Wollman Rink, Central Park on June 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The DiscOasis)

The public learned on June 17 that Burrell had died earlier that same morning.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement to various outlets.

“Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal.”

Based on a 911 call placed on Tuesday morning, Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, found his wife lying unresponsive on the floor of their bathroom shower between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Anne Burrell attends the Food Network’s rooftop birthday party hosted by Alton Brown, Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and Ina Garten at Pier 92 on October 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

It’s all so terribly sad.

Burrell made her small screen debut as a sous chef on Iron Chef America. From there, she went on to host her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, for nine seasons.

Other programs that also featured Burrell in prominent roles included Chef Wanted, Chopped and Food Network Star.

The 55-year old’s most recent stint at the network took place on House of Knives, which premiered just this past March.

However, she’ll always be best known for having been at helm of Worst Cooks in America, a series that featured beginner cooks trying to be transformed from amateurs to kitchen experts.

Anne Burrell attends as City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

Across the board, famous friends and colleagues — including Gigi Hadid, Duff Goldman and Bobby Flay — have jumped on social media to express their heartbreak over this loss.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell,” Hadid wrote alongside a photo from her and Birrell’s 2022 joint TV appearance on Beat Bobby Flay. “As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true.

Added Rachael Ray:

“I can’t quite believe it — such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon. Anne was a rockstar! I came to know her well through multiple seasons of Worst Cooks on Food Network, and she became so much more than a colleague.

“Anne honored me by asking me to be her bridesmaid, something I’d only done once before for my sister. Despite being surrounded by incredible chefs, she never once made me feel self-conscious about not being one — she always treated me as one of the gang.

“When we hosted Worst Cooks together, we had the most incredible laughs. She even cooked for me and my guests at my wedding anniversary in Italy.

“Rest in peace, Chef. Your legacy as a champion of food, kindness, and empowerment will continue to inspire. Thank you for every lesson, every challenge, and every glorious moment. You will be deeply missed and never forgotten.”