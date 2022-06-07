Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty of Tax Evasion and Fraud, Will Likely Face Jail Time

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury Tuesday in downtown Atlanta.

The reality stars -- who rose to fame in 2014 when USA Network debuted Chrisley Knows Best, a series that chronicles their lavish lifestyle in Georgia -- had been indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy back in 2019.

Todd clapped back at the claims in a lengthy statement at the time, alleging that his former employee, Mark Braddock, was trying to get “revenge” on he and his spouse.

“He took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud,” Chrisley claimed in 2019.

“That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way.

"[He] persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us.”

The government never bought was Todd was attempting to sell, however.

According to the indictments, the Chrisley deliberately “swindled” at least $30 million from community banks from 2007 to 2012 by inflating their net worth to be approved loans.

They reportedly targeted smaller banks that did less due diligence than larger ones.

After this series of events, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy in 2012, erasing $20 million in loan debt.

The prosecution alleged that the couple then actively hid millions they made from the reality show, as well as $500,000 in taxes Todd owed in 2009.

This form of tax evasion had been going on for over 10 years at the time of the indictment.

“They made up documents and they lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it,” Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peter said in court.

The Chrisleys were living in metro Atlanta during most of the alleged illegal activity but moved to Nashville in 2016.

The trial lasted three weeks and included testimony from Braddock, who claimed that he and Todd had “a personal relationship of an intimate nature" while on the witness stand.

Todd’s attorney, Bruce Morris, told TMZ on Tuesday that they plan to appeal the jury’s decision.

“We are disappointed in the verdict,” he told this celebrity gossip website.

Todd has been married to Julie since 1996, and they share three children together: Chase, 26, Savannah, 24, and Grayson, 16.

Todd is also the father of Lindsie Chrisley, who testified against her dad in the trial... about a year after trashing him as a "monster" who threatened to release a sex tape of his own daughter.

Todd and Julie now face up to 30 years in jail.

A sentencing date has not yet been set, however, and the convicts currently remain free on bond.