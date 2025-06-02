John Brenkus Cause of Death: ‘Sport Science’ Host Passes Away at 54

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of sports media today.

John Brenkus — the journalist and TV personality best known for his Emmy-winning series Sport Science — has passed away unexpectedly.

He was just 54 years old.

John Brenkus hosts the Beyond Sport Global Awards on July 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

News of Brenkus’ passing comes courtesy a statement from his family, who also shared details of his final days.

John Brenkus had been battling depression, family reveals

While no official cause of death has been revealed, Brenkus’ loved ones implied that he may have taken his own life.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away,” they wrote on Facebook, adding:

“John, co-founder of Base Productions, founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning Sport Science, had been battling depression.

Host of Sport Science John Brenkus attends ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

“John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025.

“His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help,” the statement concluded.

Friends and colleagues pay tribute to Brenkus

News of Brenkus’ passing prompted an outpouring of kind words from his many famous colleagues.

“This is incredibly sad. John was so good at what he did. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, John,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter) today.

“Prayers up for John Brenkus and his family,” former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted.

John Brenkus hosts the Beyond Sport Global Awards on July 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

“Just saw the news of John Brenkus passing over on his Facebook profile. So heartbreaking. Sport Science was an incredible show, and I never heard anything but good things about him during my time at ESPN,” added Forbes contributor and former ESPN employee Kristi Dosh.

The legacy of John Brenkus

Beginning its run on FSN, Sport Science moved to ESPN for its third season.

The highly acclaimed series was nominated for a total of nine Sports Emmy Awards, winning two.

Brenkus spoke candidly over the years about his battle with depression and his suicidal tendencies.

“In my suicidal funk was like, ‘What am I doing?’ I literally picked up my phone, called my mom, I said, ‘There’s something wrong with me. I am mentally lost,’” Brenkus told former NFL player Marcellus Wiley in a 2023 interview.

“I then went through a battle, I mean, I’m telling you, a battle, to get out of it.”

Our thoughts go out to John Brenkus’ loved ones during this enormously difficult time.