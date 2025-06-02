50 Cent Says He’ll Reach Out to Donald Trump to Prevent Diddy Pardon

When Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, many feared that the president would intervene on behalf of other celebrities who had committed serious crimes.
Those fears increased when Trump openly discussed the possibility of pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Combs, as you’re probably aware, is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.
He hasn’t been convicted of any crimes yet, but one fellow rapper is already taking steps to ensure that Diddy will never receive a presidential pardon.
50 Cent says he’ll ‘reach out’ to Trump to prevent Diddy pardon
Yes, 50 Cent was so upset about the possibility of a Diddy pardon that he promised to contact Trump to try and talk him out of it.
Taking to Instagram, 50 alleged that Diddy “said some really bad things about Trump,” which seems like it should be low on the list of reasons the serial abuser should stay in prison, but hey — whatever works.
“He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy,” 50 wrote, adding:
“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him. While working tirelessly to make America great again there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy.”
The case against Diddy
Well, 50 certainly knows his audience.
If he can come up with proof that Diddy once criticized Trump, then the disgraced music mogul can wave goodbye to any chance of a presidential pardon.
But if that evidence never emerges, then Combs’ chances of being sprung are actually pretty good.
After all, the Chrisleys pled guilty to widespread fraud, and Trump pardoned them seemingly for no other reason than they were fellow reality stars.
Diddy — as a Manhattan-based mogul whose Making the Band was basically MTV’s answer to The Apprentice — has even more in common with Trump.
So if and when he’s convicted, Combs has a pretty good chance of scoring a pardon.
His many alleged victims are hoping that doesn’t happen, as is 50 Cent.
But if Trump has his mind made up that Diddy should be a free man, then all the objections in the world probably won’t prevent him from making it so.