50 Cent Says He’ll Reach Out to Donald Trump to Prevent Diddy Pardon

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, many feared that the president would intervene on behalf of other celebrities who had committed serious crimes.

Those fears increased when Trump openly discussed the possibility of pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs, as you’re probably aware, is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

He hasn’t been convicted of any crimes yet, but one fellow rapper is already taking steps to ensure that Diddy will never receive a presidential pardon.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

50 Cent says he’ll ‘reach out’ to Trump to prevent Diddy pardon

Yes, 50 Cent was so upset about the possibility of a Diddy pardon that he promised to contact Trump to try and talk him out of it.

Taking to Instagram, 50 alleged that Diddy “said some really bad things about Trump,” which seems like it should be low on the list of reasons the serial abuser should stay in prison, but hey — whatever works.

“He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy,” 50 wrote, adding:

“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him. While working tirelessly to make America great again there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The case against Diddy

Well, 50 certainly knows his audience.

If he can come up with proof that Diddy once criticized Trump, then the disgraced music mogul can wave goodbye to any chance of a presidential pardon.

But if that evidence never emerges, then Combs’ chances of being sprung are actually pretty good.

President Donald Trump arrives for a House Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

After all, the Chrisleys pled guilty to widespread fraud, and Trump pardoned them seemingly for no other reason than they were fellow reality stars.

Diddy — as a Manhattan-based mogul whose Making the Band was basically MTV’s answer to The Apprentice — has even more in common with Trump.

So if and when he’s convicted, Combs has a pretty good chance of scoring a pardon.

His many alleged victims are hoping that doesn’t happen, as is 50 Cent.

But if Trump has his mind made up that Diddy should be a free man, then all the objections in the world probably won’t prevent him from making it so.