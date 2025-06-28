Sydney Sweeney & Orlando Bloom: Hooking Up at Jeff Bezos’ Wedding?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married in Venice on Friday.

Actually, they probably got married before they left the US, and the star-studded ceremony overseas was largely symbolic, but you get the point.

Anyway, many, many A-listers made the trip, and it seems that two photogenic — and newly single — celebs have been spending a lot of time together.

British actor Orlando Bloom and guests get on a taxi boat at the Gritti Palace Hotel ahead of the wedding of Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez in Venice on June 26, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Orlando Bloom & Sydney Sweeney might have engaged in some canoodling

Amid rumors that Orlando Bloom has parted ways with Katy Perry, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has reportedly been enjoying the company of Sydney Sweeney.

According to Page Six, the actors have been photographed together on numerous occasions, taking in the sights and strolling the city’s canalside streets.

It’s possible, of course, that the two are enjoying a purely platonic bond.

But it’s worth noting that Sydney is also back on the market following the conclusion of a very long relationship.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Sydney’s love life has been making headlines

Sydney and Jonathan Davino ended their engagement in March after several years of dating.

(The exes were famously secretive about their relationship, so we don’t know exactly when they first got together.)

In the months since, she’s been linked with Brandon Sklenar and — well, just about every other attractive male co-star she’s worked with.

But despite all of the rumors of new romantic entanglements, it looks as though Sydney is still enjoying the single life.

Sydney Sweeney attends the “Echo Valley” European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Her refusal to comment on her love life has kept the rumor mill churning, and the press is obsessing over her every move in Venice.

Prior to the Orlando rumors, Sydney was spotted on a stroll with Tom Brady, and naturally, the media had a field day with those reports.

In all likelihood, Sydney is not hooking up with either 40-something recent divorcé, but the speculation is certain to continue.

At this rate, by the end of this trip, we’ll probably be hearing rumors of a torrid affair between Sydney and Jeff Bezos!