Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino: It’s Over! Couple Split Back In January!

She’s one of the world’s most sought-after actresses — and now, she might be ready to dive back into the dating pool.

Yes, Sydney Sweeney got engaged to Jonathan Davino back in 2022, but now we know that the couple has gone their separate ways.

We got the first inkling of a split when insiders confirmed that Sydney had been living at the Beverly Hills Hotel for quite some time.

And Jonathan reportedly had not been staying there with her.

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle)

Was Sydney’s extended vacation a sign of trouble in paradise?

According to TMZ, Sydney lived at the hotel for over a month.

Now, sources tell the site that Jonathan and Sydney broke up in January — which obviously explains the living conditions.

She owns two houses in the LA area — one of them in Beverly Hills — so her decision to take up residence a few miles away from home was noteworthy.

Adding to the speculation was the fact that Sydney and Jonathan had not been spotted together since January 20.

As Page Six notes, Sydney recently traveled to Paris for Fashion Week, and Jonathan was not by her side.

The couple previously postponed their wedding, which was scheduled for May. But now it seems that the nuptials have been called off entirely.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Are these two repeating a familiar pattern?

As you may recall, this was not the first time that Sweeney and Davino have been at the center of breakup rumors.

In 2023, there were widespread reports of Sydney having an affair with Glen Powell, her costar in Anyone But You.

These days, there are similar claims about Sydney and Brandon Sklenar, her costar in the upcoming thriller The Housemaid.

Clearly, tabloid outlets and social media users like to jump to conclusions about Sydney’s relationships with her male costars.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

And perhaps she lightly encourages that sort of speculation under the reasoning that it generates free publicity for her films (brilliant strategy, if that’s the case).

But even if there’s nothing going on between Sydney and Brandon, it looks as though Jonathan is no longer in the picture.

Conflicting reports

For several weeks, sources insisted that the couple had called off their wedding, but were still together.

“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” an insider told Us Weekly last month.

“Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

Sydney Sweeney attends Armani beauty ‘In the Spotlight’ party during the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival on February 15, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Armani beauty)

It’s also worth noting that Sydney deleted a photo of her and Jonathan kissing from her Instagram page.

Sydney has yet to speak on the matter, but when it comes to her relationship, she’s always been protective of her privacy.

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” the actress told Glamour UK in December of 2023.

On their own, any one of those signs might not have been a very big deal. But together, they indicated that these two were headed for Splitsville.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.