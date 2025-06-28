Ashley Adionser Divorce Celebration: I’m Free from Tyler!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ashley Adionser is ready for her next chapter to begin.

And she wants the world to know it.

“POV: You’re Officially Divorced,” Ashley, wrote via TikTok on Friday, June 27, sharing footage of herself opening a bottle of champagne and pouring it into a LiB-branded golden goblet.

She was referring at the time, of course, to her legal split from husband Tyler Francis; the pair met on Love Is Blind Season 7.

(Netflix)

The reality star did not divulge any the terms of her and Tyler’s settlement, although she did reflect on the lessons she learned from her whirlwind marriage to Francis.

“Who knew that one day I’d be celebrating the very thing I never wanted,” Adionser captioned her TikTok upload.

“However, my personal experience has allowed me to reframe how I think of divorce. Although it’s never the goal, I’ve taken my power back by choosing me. And I’m so proud of that.”

She continued as follows:

“By doing so, I’ve learned that divorce can be liberating, freeing and even exciting. I’m excited for a new beginning and the endless opportunities of a blank canvas and a blank chapter! With me, I take lessons learned that, unfortunately, only this situation could have taught me.

“So, I count it as a blessing.”

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Tyler Frances, Ashley Adionser in episode 708 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2024. (Netflix)

Following the rules of the popular dating show, Adionser and Francis got engaged — sight unseen!!! — on Love Is Blind Season 7, which aired in late 2024.

After overcoming drama surrounding Tyler’s confession that he fathered three of his friend’s children via sperm donation, Ashley and Tyler exchanged vows on the season finale… and then hey announced their separation in January.

“I’m on my fourth life [at this point],” Ashley joked yesterday.

“I’m a beautiful work in progress and allow myself the space and grace to start over as needed. So, cheers to this version of myself and to whatever comes next. I have a good feeling the best is yet to come!”

(Netflix)

Just two weeks ago, we also learned that Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson (another pair of Love Is Blind alums, pictured directly above) were also splitting up.

About six months ago, meanwhile, Francis confirmed he and his wife were going their separate ways by writing on social media:

“This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another.

“While our journey together began with so much hope and love, we came to realize that there were challenges we could not overcome.

“I respect Ashley’s decision to move forward in a way that prioritizes her peace and happiness. Ashley is an incredible woman, and I have nothing but admiration and gratitude for the love and support she has given me.

“I ask for kindness and understanding as we both move forward separately, focusing on healing and growth.”