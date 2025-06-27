Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Got Married In Secret Ceremony to Protect Their Prenup: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s official: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have tied the knot!

And some of the most famous people in the world gathered in Venice for their wildly glitzy wedding.

But while the likes of Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Brady might have been excited about watching the couple exchange vows, it sounds like the big moment happened in private, well before today’s ceremony.

Yes, insiders claim that Bezos and Sanchez tied the knot well before they left the US, rendering the big Italian ceremony a tad anticlimactic.

Lauren Sanchez and US founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, leave the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 25, 2025. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Not that the guests are unlikely to complain as they’re feasting on endangered condor eggs and washing them down with bottles of champagne that cost more than a Chevy Equinox.)

News of the double wedding comes to us courtesy of the folks at Page Six, who report that “multiple sources” have confirmed the Bezoses got hitched in secret.

Bezos and Sanchez are already legally married, insiders claim

So why did the King and Queen of Amazon say “I do” more than once?

Well, one insider says the newlyweds had no choice, as weddings that take place on foreign soil are often not recognized in the US.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get on a taxi boat at the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 26, 2025. Celebrities in superyachts sail into Venice this week for the three-day wedding party of Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, despite irate locals who say the UNESCO city is no billionaire’s playground. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

And when you’re dealing with a fortune in the neighborhood of $263 billion, you really don’t want to take any chances.

“Often a marriage in a foreign country is not valid in the USA, or creates other issues, so yes it is likely they are already married,” one Florida-based divorce attorney told Page Six.

Indeed, we know for a fact that the wedding in Venice is not legally binding, as Jeff and Lauren did not filed the paperwork required under Italian law.

“I can totally rule out that they will have a civil ceremony in Venice under Italian law,” an unnamed city official told The Times of London this week.

Bezos isn’t taking any chances with massive business empire

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get on a taxi boat at the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 26, 2025. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Insiders say Bezos and Sanchez signed an ironclad prenup well in advance. And the nation’s top divorce lawyers say Jeff’s doing the right thing by protecting his assets with a US civil ceremony.

The Bezoses primary residence will be in Florida, but another top attorney from that state says for prenup purposes, it doesn’t matter where these wealthy lovebirds tied the knot — as long as its in America.

“They can get married anywhere as their prenup would generally be drafted to include its enforceability everywhere,” the lawyer tells Page Six, adding:

“Divorce can only happen in the state of the primary residence. So if they live in Florida, no matter where they marry or what the prenup says, they would have to divorce in Florida.”

Jeff didn’t get to where he is by making rash decisions. So it’s a safe bet that he and Lauren made it official well before they jetted off to Venice.