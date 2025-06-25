Brittany Cartwright: Surprise! Jax Taylor Is Still Drinking Post-Rehab

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We all knew that the Jax Taylor-Brittany Cartwright divorce would be a bit messy.

But we don’t think anyone predicted it would be quite this messy.

As you may recall, Jax checked into rehab last year.

Fans were skeptical about his ability to change, of course, having witnessed over a decade of the guy’s bad behavior, first on Vanderpump Rules, then on The Valley.

But then again, Jax is 45 and a dad now. Age, experience, and the burden of responsibility must have changed him for the better — right?

Sadly, it doesn’t look as though that’s been the case. On last night’s episode of The Valley we learned that Jax basically left rehab and headed straight to a bar.

Brittany says Jax is still up to his hard-partying ways

After declining to meet her freshly rehabbed ex at a restaurant, Brittany explained that she’d caught wind of some predictably bad behavior on Jax’s part.

“I woke up to a flood of DMs, talking about you last night, how drunk you were at the bar, and that you were with girls,” Cartwright claimed.

“I wasn’t drunk at all, I went home early,” Taylor fired back. “Yes, you were,” Cartwright countered.

Needless to say, at this point, the conversation wasn’t going anywhere productive.

We suppose it’s possible that Jax was telling the truth and Brittany had received some bad information.

Of course, given Jax’s history of compulsive lying, we’re not terribly inclined to believe him when he says he’s changed his ways.

Jax defends his right to do what he wanrs

“We have a child together. We are gonna have to co-parent, we are gonna have to move forward in some capacity,” Brittany said in a confessional segment. “He was just supposed to work on himself for 30 days, and as soon as he gets out he goes to the bar. I’m not putting up with that crap anymore.”

She went on to describe Jax as a “horrible, vile human being” and she blasted him for putting her and their small family in a “terrible situation.”

Brittany had filed for divorce just one day before Jax had left rehab, and he seemed to take that as carte blanche to do whatever he wants.

“We are getting divorced. We are no longer together. So what I do on my own time is my business,” Taylor said in a confessional.

That’s true in a sense. But he remembers that the two of them still have to raise a son together — right?