The Valley Season 2 Trailer: You’re a Drunk! You’re a Hooker!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You might not believe this, but things are about to get totally crazy on The Valley.

Okay. Fine. Good point.

You may totally believe that.

On March 11, Bravo released the first trailer for the second season of the reality show sensation… as viewers now have a chance to witness the demise of two long-term romances.

Cast members pose here to promote The Valley Season 2. (Bravoi)

“Jax has been seeing people,” Brittany Cartwright says in one scene, for example, referring to her estranged spouse. “He had a girl staying here in the house again last night. There is a thong on my bathroom sink. Why was there a baby wipe on top of it?”

For the record, Cartwright filed for divorce back in August, which sheds some light on just when these episodes were filmed.

Why? Because Jax is later served with apparent divorce papers as Brittany explains what she wants from him and their relationship going forward.

“I already told him — filing, restraining order and custody,” Cartwright tells the camera before accusing her estranged husband of having “people watching me.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

In late 2024, Taylor entered a treatment center for mental health struggles.

More recently, the former Vanderpump Rules cast members confessed on the March 4 episode of Alex Baskin’s “Hot Mic” podcast that he was a cocaine addict and had been sober for 83 days.

This run of installments was shot prior to this admission, but Taylor does express a bit of self-reflection within the new preview.

“I’m at the point where I’m so in love with the man I want to become,” Jax tearfully says in one scene. “I’m just not satisfied with who I am anymore.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Elsewhere — while Taylor and Cartwright struggle to coparent and to remain on amicable terms — Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei are doing their best to keep their own peace as they move forward with their own divorce … while raising four-year old daughter Isabella.

“You’re a f-cking drunk,” Saniei yells in an explosive argument with her ex, prompting Lally to respond as follows:

“Well she’s a hooker so it’s fine.”

Michelle gets the last word and likely the last laugh, however, firing back: “I’m the mother of your f-cking child.”

Michelle Saniei in a scene from The Valley. (Bravo)

Other seemingly stable couples don’t appear to be in great shape on Season 2, either.

Kristen Doute, for instance, accuses Janet Caperna’s husband Jason of taking his wedding ring off when he goes out.

As for Nia Sanchez’s husband Danny Booko? Speculation spreads that he gets “wasted and handsy and inappropriate.”

In an unexpected turn of events, Kristen’s relationship appears to be in a strong spot after she accepts a proposal from Luke Broderick.

“Who would have thought Kristen and Luke had the best relationship out of all of us?” Taylor asks at one point in the footage.

The Valley Season 2 — which will feature appearances from Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies — debuts on Bravo Tuesday, April 15, at 9/8c.