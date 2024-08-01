Simone Biles Wins 6th Gold Medal With History Making Performance Today: Photos

Simone Biles made history again with another a gold medal at the Olympic games. Now she has SIX gold medals in gymnastics!



Sadly, she fell short (literally)of tying Larisa Latyninaâ€™s all-time Olympic gold medal record by a female American gymnast after falling off the beam during the individual event.



A rare misstep, but she still has a lot to be excited about!



Simone had her eyes set on winning her third Olympics all-around title and she did not come to play. Ahead of the event, Simone, after taking first in qualifying, will enter the all-around final with a near-two-point lead over Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade. If Simone can win, she’d be the first woman in history to win the event in three different Olympics.



This is after she and her squad – Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee – won the womenâ€™s team final early in the week.



Now, means Simone has 6 gold medals, and 9 Olympic medals in all!



Simone competed in all four events â€” vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise â€” solo. While she had an iffy go of it on the bars, she dominated everywhere else!



Check out photos, updated live throughout the event, as well as some shots from her previous performances at the Paris Olympics so far!



Not Beaming 1 (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics women’s balance beam final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024.

We Are The Champions 2 (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles wins gold in Paris Olympics all-around final as Suni Lee earns bronze

Leaving It All On The Floor 3 (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles scored her sixth gold medal after she nailed her floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France.

Back to the Beam 4 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles really needed to hit her beam routine, and she did. She is the reigning champ on the event, after all.With a score of 14.566 on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final, SImone was one step closer to that gold medal on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France.

A Misstep Midair 5 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team United States knew that she didn’t bring it like she could’ve on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final. her score came in at a 13.733 on, landing her in 3rd position before the final two events.

A Yurchenko double Pike 6 (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) Simone Biles posts a 15.766 as she competes in the vault event of the artistic gymnastics women’s all around final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 1, 2024.

Simone Going Solo 7 (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team United States is introduced during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. She’s now competing solo, not with the team.

The Moment She Knew 8 (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise event of the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024.

Cheering Her On 9 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Members of Team United States celebrate after Simone Biles’ routine in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.

The Gold Medal Champions 10 (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey of Team United States celebrate winning the gold medal during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.

Team USA Takes Gold 11 (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera of Team United States celebrate during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.

The Performance That Won The Gold 12 (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team United States prepares for the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.

Balance and Focus 13 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team United States in action on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.

A Big Smile After A Big Score 14 (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) US’ Simone Biles reacts with her coach after competing in the uneven bars event of the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024. She landed the second highest score for the event.

Her Injury Isn’t Stopping Her 15 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team United States looks on before competing on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.

Her Tremendous Score 16 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team United States in action on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. She posted a score of 14.400 in the uneven bars, just edging out teammate Jordan Chiles, who led off for Team USA with a 14.366.

Look At Her Go! 17 (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) Simone Biles competes in the vault event of the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024.

Going For Gold 18 (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.

Inspecting Her Injury 19 (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team United States receives treatment on the sidelines during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Simone injured her calf during the floor performance.

…Are You Ready For It? 20 (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

Reaching New Heights 21 (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

Giving It All She’s Got 22 (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (

Concentration 23 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (

Doing the Split 24 (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team USA competes on the beam during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

Defying Gravity 25 (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

26 (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Twist and Shout Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

Eye on the Prize 27 (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Simone Biles of Team USA competes on the uneven bars during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

The View From Up Here 28 (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)) Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.