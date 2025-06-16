Meghan Markle Shares Video of Prince Harry, Kids to Celebrate Father’s Day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Meghan Markle thinks Prince Harry is a really awesome dad.

On June 15, the Duchess of Sussex uploaded an Instagram video tribute featuring rare family footage of her husband with their two children, writing as a caption to the video:

“The best,” Meghan captioned her post. “Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen in the streets of San Basilio de Palenque during a visit around Colombia on August 17, 2024 in Cartagena, Colombia. (Photo by Vizzor Image/Getty Images)

The world famous spouses, who marked their seventh wedding anniversary in May, share son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4.

This latest post was set to “Have It All” By Jason Mraz and it mostly features Harry laughing and playing with Archie and Lilibet… while also following after the former as he rides a bike … and holding his children in their younger years.

Think what you want of these two, but it’s all extremely adorable.

This video also goes along with Markle’s recent theme of taking followers behind the scenes of her life as a parent far more than she ever did in the past.

(Instagram)

The 43-year old rejoined social media at the start of the year and uses her personal Instagram handle (@meghan) to share updates about her professional ventures, her family’s private world and her children’s milestones.

She’s come under some fire for seemingly exploiting her son and daughter at times in order to promote her recent Netflix series.

Overall, however, Prince Harry and Meghan are raising Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet outside of the spotlight as best they can in Montecito, California.

The pair, of course, stepped back from their royal roles in the United Kingdom in the spring of 2020 and remain very much estranged from Harry’s well-known loved ones.

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2023, though, Harry said his kids get their looks from his mother and added that, in general, they resemble his side of the family more than Markle’s side.

“The Spencer gene is very, very strong,” Harry said on the program.

“I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids, that there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes, but I was wrong! Go gingers.”