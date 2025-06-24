Kelley Wolf Confirms Psychiatric Hold, Issues Lengthy Statement

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kelley Wolf has spoken out after being detained by authorities and taken to a hospital approximately two weeks ago.

In a lengthy Instagram post on June 23, the author and public speaker — who recently announced her divorce from her husband of 21 years, actor Scott Wolf — emphasized:

“I’m fine, y’all. I’m happy.”

But this doesn’t mean the last several days haven’t quite a concerning adventure for Wolf.

“No mental illness. No addictions,” she wrote. “Just a woman who SURVIVED an involuntary 5150 and went on a 1st DATE 2-night. So nervous! OMG!”

Wolf added her humor is “intact” after the 5150 hold, which is “a critical intervention used to detain individuals who are considered a danger to themselves or others or are gravely disabled due to a mental disorder,” according to National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Wolf shares three children with the Party of Five alum — and, to be frank, didn’t sound entirely coherent in this post.

“I JUST CALLED ALL THREE KIDS to let them know that I pitched a show I’ve been dreaming about for OVER A DECADE,” Kelley, who appeared on The Real World in 2000 and The Challenge in 2002, wrote early in this message.

“If Curb Your Enthusiasm had a baby with Designing Women, and then sent that baby backpacking through Europe with Anthony Bourdain while journaling its weird, wild, funny life as a traveling writer, ex-reality TV weirdo, mom, and full-blown eccentric who somehow still manages to hold down a business and help clients not lose their minds.

Kelley said the show would air on Hulu and she wants to star.

Wolf also Instagram followers that she’s “finally stepping out” as herself and no longer wants to be cast as “the nice one.”

“Now I’m ME … Unfiltered. Curated. And KIND. I’ll get to be funny, deep, random, heartfelt, chaotic, brilliant, tender, and completely uncategorized—just like I actually am. I’m totally jazzed to TRY!” she continued. “Telling my kids we’re going to Spain in a few weeks, and that when we come back, Mama might finally get to make the show she’s been dreaming of since she was their age? Full. Circle. Moment.”

This post went viral after an unnamed friend called 911 on June 13 over concerns about Wolf’s “escalating mental health crisis.” She was subsequently detained and taken to a local hospital by sheriffs in Utah County.

“Upon speaking with the female, our Deputies learned that she had made concerning comments to a family member, and she also made similar comments to our Deputies,” authorities confirmed in a statement around this time.

“For that reason, our Deputies transported the female to a local hospital.”

Kelley later shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, which featured her belongings in what appeared to be a hospital room.

“I have been taken against my will. Please check on my kids,” she wrote in block text across the post. “Also… I am happy!! Happier than I have ever been.”

On Tuesday, Wolf said:

Concluded Wolf, in an attempt to sound inspiring but really sounding sort of troubled instead:

I told [the kids] what I tell everyone I work with: You come from fighters. From people who don’t give up. Not when they’re bullied. Not when they’re broken. Not when they’re bleeding. Not when life kicks them in the face with postpartum, trauma, or whatever else.

We don’t give up. We get up. And we make something out of it.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.