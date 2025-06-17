Kat Timpf Stages Cancer-Free ‘Gutfeld!’ Comeback After Giving Birth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kat Timpf has returned to television.

For three months, she has been on maternity leave after welcoming her first child.

In that time, Timpf has also been recovering from her double mastectomy.

For her comeback to the Gutfeld! panel, she opened up about the highs and lows of her experience.

Panelist Kat Timpf returned to Fox News on June 16, 2025 after welcoming her first child and undergoing a double mastectomy. (Image Credit: Fox News)

Kat Timpf is back on the air!

On Monday, June 16, Kat Timpf staged her Gutfeld! return on Fox News.

As we previously reported, the panelist received her breast cancer diagnosis during the final hours of her pregnancy.

She wisely opted for a double-mastectomy.

“I didn’t get stretch marks,” Timpf quipped on the show. “I did cut my tits off.”

“I am boob free,” Timpf declared. “I am cancer free as well.”

She then received a round of applause.

Timpf confirmed that her cancerous tumor is no more.

She also shared that she will undergo reconstructive surgeries in the future.

Kat Timpf attends Variety’s New York Party at Loosie’s Nightclub on October 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Undergoing a double mastectomy was the safe, wise choice

Mastectomies are unfortunately the topic of massive scrutiny and even politicization.

The internet is filled with horror stories about women whose husbands have deserted them shortly after a mastectomy, or even before they go home from the hospital.

In her very cavalier way, Kat Timpf — who is also a stand-up comedian — explained why she opted for the procedure.

“I didn’t want to risk my life for some 32As,” she reasoned. To be clear, there is no size or quality of breast that is worth risking your life.

On her first night back, Kat Timpf chats with the eponymous host of ‘Gutfeld!’ about her eventful time away. (Image Credit: Fox News)

“I love being a mom and the whole thing, the way it happened really was truly insane,” Timpf commented during the segment.

She also noted that doctors were unsure whether her cancer was a direct result of her pregnancy.

Some cancers, particularly breast cancer, are closely linked to hormones.

“Even if I did,” Timpf acknowledged of the possibility, “it’s still so worth it because I love him so much.”

This is not how Kat Timpf imagined her motherhood beginning

Kat Timpf and her husband, Cameron Friscia, welcomed their first child back in February.

They have not revealed their son’s name to the public. Additionally, they are not showing his face. These are sensible precautions.

We are all relieved that the doctors caught her breast cancer at such an early stage.

And we hope that, when she undergoes her gender-affirming breast reconstructive surgery, she has an easy recovery without complications.