Elon Musk Presents ‘Proof’ of Clean Urine Test Amid Drug Use Allegations, …

What does the world’s richest man have in common with a high school kid who just applied for a summer job at Subway?

Well, a few things, actually, including the number of hours they log playing Diablo 4.

But the commonality we’re most interested in today is that the Tesla CEO and the aspiring sandwich artist both recently peed in a cup to prove that they’re drug-free.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.



(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

New York Times alleges ‘daily’ drug use during Trump campaign

Yes, as you may recall, the New York Times recently published a scathing article accusing Musk of rampant drug use throughout Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The article alleged that in addition to his medical ketamine use — which the controversial billionaire had previously admitted to — Musk “took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms” and “traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall.”

The Times further alleged that Musk “told people he was taking so much ketamine … that it was affecting his bladder.”

Well, now Elon is using that same bladder to clear his name.

Elon Musk looks on during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk posts results of negative drug use

Moments ago, Musk posted what he claims are the results of a urine test, which showed that he has no drugs in his system.

Indeed, the receipt shows that the person who took the test was clear of everything from cannabinoids to fentanyl.

Many commenters have pointed out that it would be very easy to fake such documentation in 2025, but we’ll give Mr. Musk the benefit of the doubt — while also noting that the Times‘ claim that he used drugs heavily last year remains valid until proven otherwise.

As the right-leaning and generally pro-Musk New York Post points out, urine tests usually only identify substances for one to seven days after use.

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk raises his hands as he takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The test result tweet comes less than two weeks after Musk went on the attack against Trump, alleging that his former ally was named “in the Epstein files.”

The Post describes the attack as coming “out of nowhere,” when it was actually the result of an escalating disagreement related to Trump’s spending bill.

Musk challenges critics to post their own test results

A follower of Musk’s suggested that journalists who criticized the former DOGE czar should follow suit by taking drug tests and posting the results. Naturally, Musk was a fan of that notion.

“Great idea. I hereby challenge the NYT and WSJ to take drug tests and publish the results! They won’t, because those hypocrites are guilty as sin,” he tweeted.

Well, he’s right that journalists probably won’t comply with that bizarre request, but there are many reasons for that — not the least of which is that those folks already have jobs, and they won’t need to be trained on the deli slicer anytime soon.