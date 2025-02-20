Kat Timpf Claps Back at Pregnancy-Policing Trolls: ‘I Don’t Need To Be …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kat Timpf has all of the pregnancy-slash-career advice that she could ever want, thanks!

It is probably no surprise to hear that there are countless people who see the pregnant Fox News personality and feel that it is their right to tell her what to do with her body. And with her career.

Some of them probably mean well. These are “concern trolls.” Others, on the other hand, clearly do not mean well.

Timpf has had enough, and is — more politely than she really needs to — asking people to keep their armchair prenatal advice to themselves.

Kat Timpf attends Variety’s New York Party at Loosie’s Nightclub on October 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Can we be normal about Kat Timpf working while pregnant?

Fox News personality Kat Timpf is pregnant. She’s very pregnant. No, you don’t need to tell her. She knows!

The 36-year-old has received an ongoing barrage of “advice” on social media since she has remained on the air, continuing to go to work despite being far along in her third trimester.

In response, she took to Twitter on Monday, February 17 to reassure the people who think that she’s making a grave mistake.

Hi everyone! I am under the close care of a doctor, and I promise that both of us know and care far more about my health and the health of my own baby than any random online stranger does from just seeing me on TV. Although I'm sure much of it is well-intentioned, I don't need to… — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) February 17, 2025

“Hi everyone!” Timpf began in a cheerful tone. “I am under the close care of a doctor.”

She wrote: “And I promise that both of us know and care far more about my health and the health of my own baby than any random online stranger does from just seeing me on TV.”

Timpf acknowledged the nuance: “Although I’m sure much of it is well-intentioned, I don’t need to be bombarded with comments.”

Kat Timpf attends Variety’s New York Party at Loosie’s Nightclub on October 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Clearly, Kat Timpf has heard it all

Continuing, Timpf recalled comments “about how my belly looking this way or that way CLEARLY means I will be needing this or that procedure, or how I shouldn’t be at work.”

She added: “or concerns about my ‘amniotic fluid’ or any other wildly personal medical thing.” Yikes!

“See you all tonight!” Kat Timpf concluded her post, making it double as a reminder to watch her on Fox News. Specifically, on Gutfeld, a show on which she would also appear again on Tuesday night.

Kat Timpf — who may have given birth since Tuesday night, but did not announce as much to explain her absence from Wednesday night’s programming — had made a previous tongue-in-cheek video as a “pregnancy update” on her Instagram.

“Yes, I’m still pregnant. Yes, I’m past my due date,” she said on the February 11 video. Then, she joked: “Yes, this is the longest pregnancy of all time.”

Timpf then continued: “Yes, I’m still working. No, I don’t want to stop working.”

Thank you Susan, as I am absolutely HOWLING laughing at this.



“The babies I saw past their due dates were all covered in shit and their skin was falling off, but you do you!”



Hahahahahhahahahahahahahaahahhahaahahaabhahahahahaahhahahahahahaahhahahahahahaa UNHINGED — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) February 18, 2025

They don’t like that she’s working, they don’t like how she dresses …

Replies ranged from sincere to tongue-in-cheek. Though Kat Timpf has admitted to finding some of them hurtful, she seems to have lighthearted responses for most.

“Don’t get political with us!” insisted one commenter. Another jokingly demanded that she “give us the amniotic fluid report!” We hope that it’s a joke, at least.

Meanwhile, a lot of weirdos have targeted how Timpf — and other pregnant women — dress. If you aren’t hiding at home wearing a maternity gown, a certain type of person is going to condemn you for it. Weird people are everywhere, folks.