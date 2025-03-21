Kat Timpf Undergoes Double Mastectomy, Reveals Post-Op Photo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kat Timpf might be without two body parts.

But she is not without her sense of humor.

On March 20, the Fox News contributor — who learned of she had breast cancer mere hours before giving birth to her son last month — shared a snapshot on Instagram of herself resting in a bed at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Josie Robertson Surgery Center in New York City.

Katherine Timpf attends Variety’s New York Party at Loosie’s Nightclub on October 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Timpf had previously revealed on social media that she was set to undergo a double mastectomy.

In the photo, which was taken and uploaded after the 36-year old underwent the operation, Timpf has given followers a glimpse at the bottom of her hospital gown … and her feet… along with the word “censored” scrawled across her toes.

Quips Timpf in the caption: “Post-op! They’re honestly not much smaller than they were before I got pregnant.”

LOL. You can see the post for yourself here:

Elsewhere, but relatedly, Timpf shared a picture of a cake she had been sent her The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov.

A message on the sweet treat read, “Titty free and fabulous!” in yellow icing, with multi-colored sprinkles dotted around the icing.

The conservative commentator posted the shot on her Instagram Stories, adding numerous different emojis and “tysm” (thank you so much) and tagging her colleague.

Back on March 14, the Fox News employee provided us with a health update.

“Once I recover from childbirth, my mole removal scars heal, I get a double mastectomy, get rid of my cancer, have breast reconstruction surgery & am physically capable of getting back in the gym it’s OVER FOR U BITCHEZ,” Timpf wrote on social media at the time.

Like we said above, it’s so nice to see she hasn’t lost her sense of humor.

Kat Timpf is a Fox News host and became a first-time mother in early 2025. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

On February 25, meanwhile, Timpf announced that her baby boy was safely delivered… however, her “unconventional birth announcement” came with additional life-changing information for the journalist.

“Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Timpf wrote very simply on Instagram and Twitter.

Timpf — who shares her son with her husband Cameron Friscia, to whom she got married in 2021 — emphasized last month that doctors detected the cancer early, finding it while it was Stage 0.

As a result, they were “confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread.”

“I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules — and not just because he might have saved my life,” Timpf also said back then about her newborn, adding by way of positivity:

“Here’s to resilience, to miracles in the midst of chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days.”