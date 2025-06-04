Jessica Alba Dazzles With Alluring Self-Care Bikini Pics While ‘Channeling …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jessica Alba is embracing “friendship and selfcare” in the most breathtaking manner.

June has begun and summer draws near.

Fresh from an apparent PDA-filled date and a few months into her divorce, one of the planet’s most beautiful people is taking time to “chill” with friends.

From her girls trip, Alba is sharing some mind-breaking thirst traps as she lounges in a bikini.

Jessica Alba attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Jessica Alba has a beautiful self-care strategy

To kick off the start of June, Jessica Alba took to her Instagram page this week to share a series of new photos.

Summer begins in just a couple of weeks, and she’s already dressed for it.

The photos show the beloved 44-year-old actress and entrepreneur lounging by the pool, looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous in a bikini.

In addition to thirst trapping her fans and followers, Alba also shared an inspirational caption.

“Channeling chill – breathwork – friendship and selfcare,” she wrote alongside the photos.

Her time by the pool and even relaxing in a sauna definitely fit the vibe that she describes.

Jessica Alba attends the Red Sea Film Foundation’s “Women In Cinema” Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Red Sea Film Foundation)

She posted some positive quotes, as well

Jessica Alba shared more than just a caption. Like bookmarks in the pages of an art book, the post also contains inspirational messages. Also, leopard photos.

“Joy in June. Upgrades in June. Nourishments in June. Excellence in June,” reads one quote.

Another reads:

“June goal: Befriend the present moment because that is where you access the deepest joy, healing, love, and wisdom.”

Alba’s array of pics also made it clear that this was not a blissful solo trip.

It was, instead, a blissful group trip with her girl squad.

One of the snaps showed the gaggle of gals arranged around an outdoor fireplace.

The levels of self-care were palpable.

Jessica Alba attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

A girls trip getaway was the right call

Early this year, after months of rumors, Jessica Alba filed to divorce Cash Warren.

Thus far, it seems to be a low-drama divorce, where the exes can amicably spend time together with their children.

We of course hope that these chill vibes can last throughout the process.