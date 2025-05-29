Jessica Alba Spotted on PDA-Filled Date: Who is She Seeing? Is It Serious?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Alba has been famously one of the most beautiful women on the planet for a quarter of a century.

Early this year, she filed to divorce husband Cash Warren.

After a recent sighting of her apparently on a romantic date, fans all over the world are abuzz with curiosity.

Who is the mystery man? Is it serious?

Jessica Alba attends the Red Sea Film Foundation’s “Women In Cinema” Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Red Sea Film Foundation)

Who is Jessica Alba’s mystery man?

Earlier this month, eyewitnesses reportedly spotted Jessica Alba with an unidentified man.

The two appeared to hold hands, kiss, and take a seemingly romantic stroll through Regents Park in London.

Some of the kissing, according to The Sun, took place on rented deck chairs.

Between the hand-holding and the beautiful flower gardens, it sounds like a lovely time.

Jessica Alba attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Who is this man? It might not matter, in the long run.

About a week after reports came out about the PDA-filled excursion, an inside source spoke to US Weekly about what it all means.

“[Jessica has] gone on dates,” the insider confirmed. “But she isn’t seeing anyone specific right now.”

Jessica Alba attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Roadside Attractions’ “Exhibiting Forgiveness” at Gagosian on September 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What is she up to after the split?

According to the source, Alba is having “a lot of fun” spending time with friends.

She is also reportedly “being more spontaneous” now that she is no longer in her marriage of nearly 17 years.

“She’s embracing all the attention she’s getting,” the insider claimed. Good for her!

Jessica Alba attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

These days, Jessica Alba apparently has another passion: house-hunting.

In April, she listed her Beverly Hills home for $19 million.

“She’s looking for a new house so she and the kids can have a fresh start,” the source reported.

In case it needed explaining, the insider offered: “She wants a new space to make new memories.”

Jessica Alba visits SiriusXM Studios on June 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

As divorces go, this one seems downright pleasant so far

In February, Jessica Alba filed to divorce Cash Warren. Notably, the couple had been quietly quashing divorce rumors in the months leading up to that filing.

Even in the months that have followed, the split appears to be amicable.

The exes get along well enough to spend holidays together with their kids.

Let’s hope that it lasts! Sometimes, that good will dries up when an ex moves on.