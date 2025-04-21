Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Reunite Despite Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren reunited on Sunday.

Months after beginning the divorce process, the couple appeared in smiling family photos.

Alongside their three beautiful children, you might almost think that nothing has changed.

(But it did, right?)

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren reunited

On Sunday, April 20, Jessica Alba took to her Instagram page to share a family photo.

The snap features daughters Honor (16) and Haven (13) and son Hayes (7).

However, Jessica Alba’s photo also includes someone else: her ex, Cash Warren.

“Easter Sunday w the fam,” Alba captioned the photo, alongside a string of holiday-inspired emojis.

The 43-year-old actress and her 46-year-old ex smiled while posing outdoors with their shared children.

Alba would later share a video of Hayes hunting in the yard for eggs, an Easter tradition, alongside his sisters.

Jessica Alba attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The divorce is still on

On February 7 of this year, just about two-and-a-half months before these Easter photos, Alba filed to divorce Warren.

The two had been married for sixteen years.

Their overall relationship has lasted more like two decades.

Alba cited irreconcilable differences in her filing. That vague label means that this, like most divorces, is a no-fault divorce, a voluntary dissolution of a marriage.

Jessica Alba attends the Aquazzura Cocktail Event during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 at Hotel D’Evreux on March 06, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Aquazzura)

In her filing, Alba requested joint custody of their three children.

She also listed the date of separation as December 27, 2024.

Though she is still known professionally as Jessica Alba, she altered her legal name when she married Warren.

As part of her divorce filing, she seeks to restore her legal name to Jessica Marie Alba.

She put a lot of thought into this divorce

“I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba explained back in January.

“I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years,” she affirmed.

“And it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Clearly, they got together on Sunday for the sake of their children.

That is not the same thing as getting back together. It’s refreshing to see exes who can do a family activity together without spoiling the occasion.