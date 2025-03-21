Jessica Alba Finally Speaks on Cash Warren Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Alba has broken her silence.

Not long after we reported that Alba was splitting from husband Cash Warren, the star has taken to Instagram in order to speak on the unfortunate situation.

The statement below marks Alba’s first public comment in regard to the development.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren arrive for the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala honoring Kim Kardashian, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on November 12, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba wrote.

“I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba and Warren got met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, a film in which Alba starred and on which Warren worked behind the scenes.

They got married in May 2008, and they have three kids: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. ((Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Warren has not yet addressed the end of his marriage, while Alba captioned her latest post with a simple white heart.

Just days before outlets confirmed Alba and Warren were going their separate ways, Alba uploaded a montage of family photos, as her loved ones enjoyed a day at Universal Studios Hollywood in honor of Hayes’ birthday.

“The best day at #UniversalStudios celebrating our 7 year old, Hayes,” the Honest Company founder wrote in at the time, adding on social media:

“Thank you for having us, @unistudios.”

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend The 3rd Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on September 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Still, there have been some signs of trouble between the spouses.

In a cryptic message on New Year’s Eve, for example, Alba wrote that her 2024 was “filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.”

Previously, Alba didn’t sound too enthusiastic about her union while talking to Katherine Schwarzenegger on a podcast.

“I would say it’s all rosy for two-and-a-half years,” Alba told the host of being married. “But then after that you become roommates. You’re just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It’s a lot of like checking the boxes.”

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren, attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Maybe for some this is the case.

Alba also said of Warren during this interview:

“I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick.

‘I would say we‚ it’s not even him, I would say it’s us, right?

“Because when I’m seeing him and spending time with him, and we’re like really like enjoying each other, it’s an us thing. And it feeds me as well.”