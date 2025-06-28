Jessica Alba & Kim Kardashian: Becoming BFFs Now That They’re Both Divorced?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Alba and Kim Kardashian have apparently been “gravitating” towards each other.

After filing for divorce early this year, the actress has been putting herself out there and hanging out with friends.

But after nearly 17 years of marriage, putting herself out there is tough. Yes, even for one of the planet’s most gorgeous humans.

Is rubbing elbows with Kim they key to her social life’s comeback?

Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba attend 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Jessica Alba and Kim Kardashian are reportedly hanging out

According to what an inside source tells Life & Style, Jessica Alba has been growing closer to Kim Kardashian and the broader Kar-Jenner clan.

“Kim [Kardashian] reached out to Jessica after the news about her divorce went public,” the insider reported.

“They’ve got a lot of friends in common,” the source noted. “And,” the insider continued, the two “have always been friendly.”

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her sister. (Image Credit: Hulu)

The source emphasized that the two had gotten along “but it was always on a very surface level.”

According to the insider: “That’s changed now that Jessica is single.”

That isn’t to say that Jessica’s erstwhile marriage to Cash Warren prevented her from socializing because Cash didn’t like her friends or whatever.

It’s just often easier to hang out when you’re single.

Actress Jessica Alba arrives for the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala honoring Kim Kardashian, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on November 12, 2022. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Still a mom and still a businesswoman, but suddenly single

As the source explained, Jessica Alba now “has a lot more free time to get out and socialize more,” be it with Kim Kardashian or otherwise.

The insider added that the actress has “gravitated” towards Kim.

Both women are the same age, both are divorced moms, and both happen to be gorgeous, wealthy, and famous.

Additionally, she has apparently felt drawn towards the rest of Kim’s family “because they are tapped into everything that’s going on.”

Accustomed to wearing bleak beige neutrals, Kim Kardashian is nothing short of radiant in this rich red garb. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Not to say Jessica needs social help, she’s very well liked,” the source clarified. “But being married for so many years and so busy with her kids and building her business did leave her out of the loop.”

Almost anything after a hiatus can feel daunting!

“Kim and the rest of the family are thrilled to be able to help her in any way,” the insider affirmed. However, the report soon took a shady turn.

“Having her as a friend is a feather in their cap and they’ve been fawning all over her,” the source claimed. “No doubt they have dollar signs in their eyes because anything they do with her is bound to make a lot of money.”

Jessica Alba attends the Red Sea Film Foundation’s “Women In Cinema” Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Red Sea Film Foundation)

Are they besties for life, so to speak?

It is nice to think of Jessica Alba getting a few pointers from one of the few women on the planet who might truly be considered her peer.

Again, even without dating, just figuring out how to socialize while single after about two decades is uphill at best.

At the same time, it is all too easy for many to picture some of Kim’s family — okay, Kris Jenner — seeing the actress as a sort of social notch on their figurative bedpost when it comes to their famous social circle.

These sorts of claims circulate often.

We cannot actually confirm any of this inside source’s description. But we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out to see if Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba seem joined at the hip!