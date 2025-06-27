Lauren Sanchez: Who Is Jeff Bezos’ New Wife? (And Which NFL Legend Is Her Baby …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s official!

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied the knot in Venice today.

And while the couple has been together since 2018, their star-studded wedding has brought them more attention — and more scrutiny — than ever before.

It’s also left a lot of folks with the same burning question:

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” World Premiere in Leicester Square on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Who Is Lauren Sanchez?

Before she became Mrs. Bezos, Lauren made her living as an entertainment reporter and news anchor.

She’s also a licensed pilot and the founder of Black Ops Aviation.

These days, she’s a full-time philanthropist and the Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

Has Lauren Sanchez Been Married Before? Does She Have Kids?

Sanchez was married once before, and to another successful businessman.

Lauren’s first husband was Patrick Whitesell, an executive chairman at the famed Endeavor Talent Agency. They have two children together.

Lauren also has a kid with NFL legend Tony Gonzalez.

Founder of Amazon and Blue Origin Jeff Bezos and his fiance Lauren Sanchez depart inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Controversially, it appears that Lauren and Jeff’s relationship began while they were both married to other people.

She was still with Whitesell, and Bezos was with his first wife, author MacKenzie Scott.

Sanchez and Bezos have weathered several controversies in the years since, including a recent kerfuffle over her fashion sense.

Lauren Sanchez Makes a Splash, Generates Controversy at Inauguration

Lauren received more scrutiny than ever following her appearance at the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Priscilla Chan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, and businessman Jeff Bezos, among other dignitaries, attend the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Bezos has been critical of Trump in the past, but he donated to his former rival’s 2024 inauguration fund, and he was on hand to watch the 47th president take his oath of office.

Some blasted Lauren’s “lingerie-inspired look as “inappropriate” for the occasion.

“Jeff Bezos’s future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable,” one X user wrote, according to Yahoo! News.

Founder of Amazon and Blue Origin Jeff Bezos and his fiance Lauren Sanchez depart inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Lauren Sanchez needs to hire someone to teach her to dress like a classy lady. Money cannot buy class. Look at Melania, Ivanka and Usha they have class,” another added.

“Lauren Sanchez complete inappropriate dress today. Really, a bra plainly visible. Today is NOT a night club event. Show some class & dignity,” a third chimed in.

Of course, Lauren was attending an inauguration, not heading to church, and her outfit really didn’t reveal much.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren SÃ¡nchez attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

But hey, as someone who’s never shied away from the spotlight, she probably doesn’t mind all of this unexpected attention.

Especially since it means that more people than ever are taking an interest in her colorful past.

Now, as the wife of one of the richest men on the planet, Lauren has a very bright future ahead of her.

Our sincere congrats go out to the happy couple!

We can’t wait to see where they’ll honeymoon. We hear Niagara Falls and Lake of the Ozarks are nice this time of year!