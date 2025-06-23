Jenelle Evans: Make Me the Next Bachelorette!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Two things are true at the moment, folks:

Jenelle Evans is single.

There has not been a Bachelorette chosen to the next season of this ABC franchise.

Put those pair of facts together and it’s clear where this is going, right?

(MTV)

Jenelle Evans ought to be the next Bachelorette!

“I would [go on a dating show],” the former Teen Mom star said in a new interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea.

“I even applied for Love Island for this season but I don’t know, I’m scared, I don’t even know if I would want to go on it, but I would like to do like a Bachelorette-type show.”

As it turns out, ABC has no plans to air The Bachelorette in 2025.

The series hasn’t been canceled, however, and if executives are looking for a way to add new interest next season, well… almost no one can argue that Jenelle Evans isn’t interesting.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

Evans, meanwhile, split from allegedly abusive husband David Eason last year; they’re divorced was finalized a few months ago.

“I’ve been watching Love Island and Love Is Blind so, like, I know exactly, like, what I want and what I don’t want from my next partner,” she said on Virtual Reali-Tea. “It’s easier for me to cut guys off, way easier.”

To emphasize just how ready she is to move on, Evans smashed a pinata and celebrated her newfound freedom during a weird divorce party she hosted in New York City this month.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Evans understands that getting cast on Love Island is a long shot, but figured there was no harm in applying.

“They’re always looking for bombshells and girls to go in and, like, people get eliminated and switched out and stuff, so I thought I might as well,” she explained on air.

During this same sit-down, the mother of three talked about her decision to host a shindig in honor of her single status.

“I have a lot of fans reach out to me all the time and asking what was that step you took, and really I think it’s just up to you and you’ll know when the time is right [to leave your marriage].

“But when the time is right, you should definitely celebrate because you’re moving into happiness and peace and less anxiety in your life and you can finally just be yourself without being judged,” she said.

Jenelle Evans does not look happy in this picture from her Teen Mom days. (MTV)

We can’t help but wonder who these so-called “fans” are that keep supposedly reaching out to Evans.

As far as appearing on a dating show goes?

Perhaps Evans should focus on her troubled son before focusing on her love life.