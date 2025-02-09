The Bachelorette Canceled?!? ABC Pulls Reality Show for 2025

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ABC has delivered some cold news when it comes to the network’s upcoming summer schedule.

In a surprising development, executives have decided NOT to air a season of The Bachelorette in 2025, meaning that one of the finalists for Grant Ellis’ heart on the current run of The Bachelor won’t have a chance to embark on her own romantic journey.

At least not any time in the near future.

(ABC)

Over the past three years, The Bachelorette has premiered in July.

Jenn Tran anchored the show’s latest iteration… which wrapped up in September with a stunning twist after Tran had to choose between two final men, Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader.

Alhough Tran ultimately went with Strader, it was later revealed during the After the Final Rose live special that Strader had broken off the engagement through a phone call.

Even by the standards of this franchise, that seemed especially harsh and unexpected.

Devin Strader receives a rose here from Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette. (Disney/John Fleenor)

To be clear, ABC has not given a reason for pulling The Bachelorette off of its upcoming schedule, but numerous outlets claim the series has not been canceled.

It’s possible the network simply doesn’t believe that any of Ellis’ suitors are worthy of leading a new season and would prefer to wait a year and pick an entirely fresh face.

It’s possible there may be a reboot of some kind, as this franchise has been known for attempts to mix it up.

As you may recall, Season 19 actually featured two female leads in Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are featured here on night one of their season. (ABC)

The Bachelorette’s most recent cycle, which aired in July and August 2024, averaged 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (in Live+Same Day), matching its Summer 2023 numbers.

It debuted in 2003 with Trista Rehn from and center after she came in second during Alex Michel’s season of The Bachelor, which was also the first season of the ABC reality dating franchise.

The female-led spinoff previously paused production in 2006 and 2007 before returning with season four in 2008.

For those wondering, Bachelor in Paradise will return this summer after last airing in 2023 with season 10 — and The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette are also scheduled to air brand new episodes.