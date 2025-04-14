Jenelle Evans Calls 911 on Son, Says Teenager “Smashing Everything” in Home

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the state of Jenelle Evans, her son Jace and their ever-evolving and seemingly ever-troubled relationship.

On April 11, the Teen Mom alum called 911 because she alleged that her teenager was destroying everytung inside of their hime.

“There’s debris of a broken door everywhere!” Jenelle says in a recording obtained by The Ashley, adding of Jace:

“He picked up the cage — the dog cage — and f-cking threw it…down the steps.”

It’s been a VERY tumultuous several months for Jenelle and Jace.

On three separate occasions last year, Jace ran away from home.

The reason behind at least one of these disappearance, according to Jace, was that Jenelle’s estranged husband, David Eason, physically assaulted him in some way.

Eason was charged with Assault by Strangulation as a result, which is considered a felony.

A North Carolina court clerk told The Sun last January that Eason was indicted on his child abuse case for his alleged September 2023 attack on Jenelle’s firstborn.

“They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” the court spokesperson said back then, citing a level of justice that only deals with felonies.

Back to present day, meanwhile.

Here is what else we know:

On the aforementioned 911 call, Evans said her son was not on drugs and was not drunk and did not have any weapons. She claimed that Jace has ADHD and defiant disorder, but he’s not taking medication for it.

Based on the official dispatch notes, police officers arrived at Jenelle’s home shortly after the call was placed.

By this time, her son had fled the residence by that time… but Jenelle wanted the officers find him and put him in an involuntary 72-hour hold.

Because the young man had not threatened himself or anyone else, though, the cops apparently told Jenelle they could not do this.

For a period of time last year, Jenelle lost custody of Jace while Child Protective Services conducted an investigations into his disappearances.

It’s unclear right now just when or if Jace returned home over this past weekend.

This is not the first time Jenelle has called the cops on her since the family moved to Las Vegas last year.

Back in October, a nearly identical incident took place, with the MTV personality calling 911 to report that Jace was breaking things and vandalizing her home after he and him mom got into an argument.

Jace ran away after that incident — and was then removed from Jenelle’s home for about a month due to the investigation cited above.

We’ll update this unfortunate story as more news breaks.