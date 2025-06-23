Kristin Chenoweth Praised, Slammed After NBA National Anthem

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristin Chenoweth performed the National Anthem on Sunday night.

The legendary Glinda actress brought her Broadway voice out onto the basketball court.

(She also happens to be a superfan of one of the teams)

Some viewers felt divided over her rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner,” with some piling on praise and others making unfavorable comparisons.

Kristin Chenoweth sings ahead of Game Seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Krisin Chenoweth performed ‘The Star Spangled Banner’

On Sunday night, Kristin Chenoweth performed the National Anthem ahead of Game 7 of the title series between the Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.

If you are not familiar, these are basketball teams. The 4-foot-11 Wicked actress is not exactly an NBA star, but her being there made a lot of sense.

Chenoweth is a lifelong Thunder fan. She is also an award-winning actress and one of the most celebrated Broadway performers on the planet.

Kristin Chenoweth sings the national anthem prior to Game Seven of the 2025 NBA Finals. (Photo Credit: Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Shortly before what is known as the tipoff of the game — in this case, the final game of the NBA season — Chenoweth’s performance aired live.

“Let me just say, if they had anxiety medication for Thunder fans, I’d be taking it,” she gushed to the Associated Press before the big performance.

It’s not that the audience is daunting compared to her career. But this is a woman who grew up in Broken Arrow, 115 miles northeast of where the Thunder play. Her dog’s name is Thunder. She once spent 3 hours bedazzling a Thunder hat.

KRISTIN CHENOWETH SINGS THE NATIONAL ANTHEM 🤩



PERFECT WAY TO TIP OFF GAME 7 ON ABC! pic.twitter.com/BVUEcNmD8L — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2025

How did she do?

As you can see from this ABC clip, Kristin Chenoweth did a phenomenal job performing the National Anthem.

“Damn! That was one of the stronger National Anthems I’ve heard in awhile!! Great job by Kristin Chenoweth!!” praised one viewer.

Another heard her rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner and simply declared: “WOW SHE GOT PIPES.”

Kristin Chenoweth sings the national anthem prior to Game Seven of the 2025 NBA Finals. (Photo Credit: Justin Ford/Getty Images)

However, the performance was not to everyone’s taste.

“What the hell was that national anthem?” one random person tweeted.

Another spat: “This national anthem up there with fergie.” A few critics made similar references to Fergie’s unfortunate 2018 NBA All-Star Game performance.

Kristin Chenoweth should be required to stand next to Boban Marjanovic at all times from here on out.😂 pic.twitter.com/j6k7Vu9Vj8 — History of Comedy (@ofComedyHistory) June 23, 2025

The National Anthem can be a touchy topic

The Star Spangled Banner is from a portion of a Francis Scott Key poem, The Defense of Fort M’Henry, that he penned while a prisoner of war during the War of 1812.

Set to the tune of ‘To Anacreon in Heaven,” the Anthem powerful moments. And, of course, some heavy sentimental and political implications.

Kristin Chenoweth’s vocals are incredible, and she performed our nation’s anthem admirably at a time when rousing up patriotic feelings is understandably difficult for many. You can’t ask for more than that.