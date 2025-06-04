Janelle Brown: I Am SO Done with Kody and Robyn!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

No more Mrs. Nice Gal, folks.

On this past Sunday’s Sister Wives special, Janelle Brown sat down across from host Sukanya Krishnan and touched on her relationship with Kody Brown and Robyn Brown — her ex-spouse and ex-sister wife, respectively.

Or, really, to be more accurate: Janelle’s lack of a relationship with these people.

Janelle and her daughter Maddie visit property in Montana on an episode of ‘Sister Wives.’ (TLC)

“I can still be very friendly with Kody. I never really had much of a relationship with Robyn,” Robyn said on camera on June 1, adding:

“I don’t have any hate or hard feelings or anything. I just don’t really want to know them.”

This seems perfectly fair.

But Krishnan pushed the issue, wondering if there were any “specific examples” of why Janelle doesn’t want a friendship with these former plural family members.

“I could sit and talk to them. That would be fine. If it was all superficial. I would be fine if we, you know, I would talk to them. That’s no big deal,” Janelle explained. “I’m just not going to be buddies with them or, like, go to lunch with them.”

Janelle Brown looks very disturbed in this photo. (TLC)

For her part, Robyn said on this same special that she’s sick of being blamed for everything.

“I think there’s a lot of focus on me,” Robyn told Krishnan of feeling picked on by her former sister wives. “I actually get really tired of it.”

All three of Janelle, Meri and Christine left their relationships with Kody Brown over a 14-month-span… and all three cited the star’s clear preference for Robyn as a reason behind their decision.

On this new episode, Robyn, recommended that the trio turn their attention elsewhere.

“I wish really badly that they would all focus on their own relationships,” she said. “And work those relationships out without my name coming up.”

Janelle Brown has made the astute decision to walk away from Kody. (TLC)

When pushed about “why” she couldn’t have a relationship with Kody and Robyn, Janelle said she was just done. That’s about it.

“I don’t need it. I don’t want it. I’m not looking for it,” Janelle emphasized, insisting that there wasn’t a lack of trust, but more a difference of personalities.

“I really just don’t like them. I don’t want to know them. I don’t want to be friends with them. I just don’t like them.”

Does this mean Janelle, who has said she’s grateful to have moved on from Kody, is done with her exes forever and ever?

“I don’t want to be friends with them,” Janelle simply concluded.

Janelle Brown talks about life on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

Looking back at their time together, Janelle said that it’s “really dangerous” to compare their lives now to the start of the plural family more than two decades ago.

“Hell, if I was marrying someone like Kody right now, it’d probably be very different with all of his history and perspective and everything,” she said.

“It’d be a very different relationship.”