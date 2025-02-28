Janelle Brown: I’m So Grateful to Be on My Own!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As she’s made clear so many times in the past, Janelle Brown has no regrets.

Like, none at all, folks.

The Sister Wives cast member has been single for about three years now, having walked away from spiritual spouse Kody in early 2022.

Not just walked away, mind you. Janelle also moved away.

Janelle Brown has made the astute decision to walk away from Kody. (TLC)

Brown now lives near her daughter in North Carolina.

In a new blog entry on behalf of her business, Taeda Farms, Janelle gushes over the difference in living on her own these days… versus how she was stuck for so long in a polygamous household and family.

“For the first time, I get to create a home that feels exactly like me,” Janelle wrote online this week, explaining that “when you’re part of a large family, decisions are never just about what you want.”

Truth be told, decisions for the Browns were always about what Kody wanted.

Janelle Brown on Season 18 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

“Everything had to go through some kind of committee decision, and larger family gatherings were always factored in,” Janelle went on via this blog.

“There were other voices to consider, other needs to meet, and resources to share. Kody had his opinions, of course, and beyond that, everything had to fit within the broader dynamic of the family. Compromise was just part of the deal.”

Janelle went on to compare her previous experiences to her ongoing one, telling fans “it’s completely different” because she gets to make all the choices for her new home and no longer has to “justify” her choices to fit someone else’s vision.

Yes, we’re looking at you again, Kody.

Janelle Brown is doing all she can to recover from her son’s suicide. (TLC)

Added Janelle:

“I can build a space that reflects exactly what I want, how I live, and what makes me feel at home. And let me tell you — that’s both exhilarating and a little overwhelming.”

Brown, of course, has been living with every parent’s worst nightmare for several months now after son Garrison took his own life in March 2024.

This tragedy helped propel Janelle to make her move, as she is now closer to one of her children on the East Coast.

Janelle Brown is all smiles starting the next chapter of her life. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images))

“For the first time, I get to figure it out without worrying about anyone else’s opinion,” Janelle also told followers a few days ago.

“And I can’t wait to see this home take shape — brick by brick, choice by choice, completely mine.”

Amen, Janelle. You deserve it.