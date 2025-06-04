Britney Spears Feels Gloomy, Single as Sam Asghari Moves on With Lookalike Girlfriend: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears is reportedly feeling her heart wrench.

There is no question in fans’ minds that ditching Paul Soliz was a good thing.

But being single can be a challenge. It’s why so many people stay with someone who’s just plain unworthy of them.

Being single can be even harder when your long-term, serious ex is happily moving on.

Honoree Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Britney Spears is single but her ex-husband is not

Recently, Sam Asghari has been happily moving on with girlfriend Brooke Irvine.

It has been nearly two years since he and Britney Spears separated in July of 2023.

And almost exactly six months since they finalized their divorce.

No one could reasonably begrudge Sam for moving on. But that doesn’t mean that it’s unreasonable for Britney to feel a little weird about seeing it.

Sam Asghari and Brooke Irvine attend the Grand Opening Weekend at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta: Opening Night Party at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta on April 25, 2025. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Tryst Hotels)

According to what an inside source tells In Touch Weekly, Britney Spears is having a rough time.

Summer is just a couple of weeks away. Britney loves warm, romantic getaways.

And her handsome ex-husband has moved on with a girl who bears a pretty strong resemblance to her.

“Britney’s relationship with Paul just crashed and burned again so she’s single and not happy about it,” the insider explained.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It doesn’t help that Brooke Irvine looks so much like Britney

The lookalike factor in particular has apparently made this a little more uncomfortable.

“Seeing Sam all in love with a girl that looks so much like a younger version of her is heart wrenching,” the source then acknowledged.

“She doesn’t want Sam back,” the insider acknowledged, “or at least she says she doesn’t.”

Brooke Irvine and Sam Asghari attend the Pool Party during the Grand Opening Weekend at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta on April 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Tryst Hotels)

“But,” the source continued, “she does admit it really sucks to see that he’s just moved on with his life while she’s still stuck trying to get over their divorce.”

Britney also moved on, of course. But not only was dating Paul Soliz off and on a mistake, it was also a rebound.

The insider explained that the ill-advised entanglement was “really just a reaction to things falling apart with Sam.”

The report added that it was always “supposed to be a fling” and not a real relationship.

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Being single can be hard!

“It’s great that she’s ended things with him, but with Britney it’s very hard to know what will stick,” the source lamented.

“Especially because she’s been thrown for a loop by having to see those happy pics of Sam and his girlfriend,” the insider admitted.

“That does make her more vulnerable for falling back under Paul’s spell.”

The source spelled out the situation:

“She knows it’s not a healthy situation but she’s also got nothing to replace it, so at the moment she’s very lonely.”