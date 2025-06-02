Robyn Brown Lashes Out at Ex-Sister Wives: They’re Obsessed with Me!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Robyn Brown is sick of al the $hit.

In a manner of speaking.

On Sunday night’s edition of the Sister Wives one-on-one special, Robyn spoke to host Sukanya Krishnan and lashed out a bit at her former spiritual spouses.

Yes, she’s talking about YOU, Christine, Meri and Janelle.

On Sister Wives, Robyn Brown expresses her hopes for the family’s future. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I think there’s a lot of focus on me,” she told host Sukanya Krishnan in a one-on-one interview during the June 1 episode of the TLC series. “I actually get really tired of it.”

All three of the aforementioned women left their relationships with Kody Brown over a two-year span of late… and all three cited the star’s clear preference for Robyn as a reason behind their decision.

On this episode, Robyn, recommended that the trio turn their attention elsewhere.

“I wish really badly that they would all focus on their own relationships,” she continued. “And work those relationships out without my name coming up.”

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

During her own recent interview, Meri emphasized how Kody compared his love for Robyn to his love for her in the past — and made it clear she doesn’t want to be Robyn in any way, shape or form.

Kody, for his part, got worked up over all the hate he and his remaining wife still receive.

He says his relationship with Robyn has been blessed by God and wishes others would respect it.

“You find higher love, and then everybody just slaps you down for it?” Kody said on part one of this same special, adding in anger:

“I’ll tell you what. There’s a divine aspect about my relationship with Robyn, and we have been bitch slapped for it.”

Robyn and Kody Brown pose here for a TLC promotional shot. (TLC)

In particular on June 1, Krishnan pointed to Janelle’s declaration that Robyn was Kody’s “sacred cow,” prompting the 46-year-old to offer a simple response.

“Moo,” Robyn deadpanned. “I don’t know. Whatever. I don’t care.”

We wouldn’t go that far. Robyn does seem to care.

Kody, meanwhile, is legally married to Robyn and wants the world to basically leave them alone.

Kody Brown never really looks to happy, does he? (TLC)

“I love this woman and I want peace in this relationship, but I’m to the point where I’m walking around flipping two birds ‘cause I am so sick and tired of being guilted for loving Robyn,” he told viewers a couple weeks ago.

Kody’s marriages to Meri, Janelle and Christine fell apart within a span of 14 months.

The latter was the first to announce her separation in November 2021. Then, in December 2022, Janelle confirmed she was leaving Kody and their plural marriage… with Meri following closely behind in January 2023.

All three women seem much happier and better off these days.

“There were days unfair to Robyn that I thought about just walking away from our relationship. And that was just because I was so broken, I became self-destructive,” Kody has said about dealing with his divorces.

As for what lies ahead?

“I’m not interested in plural marriage anymore,” Kody explained to the cameras. “I don’t want to pursue another woman because I don’t want that headache, the questions, the struggles, the wonder about trust. I’m not in that space.”