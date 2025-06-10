Janelle Brown Finally Cracks, Admits: Kody is a Narcissist!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown is no longer holding anything back.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member sat down on Sunday night for part three of the show’s one-on-one special, opening up to host Sukanya Krishnan about ex-husband Kody Brown.

Where did their relationship go wrong?

Janelle Brown should be so very happy she’s done with Kody. (TLC)

“I do think that there was a cycle of love bombing,” Janelle explained to Krishnan. “And then almost kind of like a wind down.”

Brown is saying here that Kody started off their romance by coming on VERY strong, to an almost fake extent. It then fizzled out, likely around the time Kody married Robyn Brown.

Krishnan went on to press her guest, asking her what the love bombing in question might have looked like.

“For a narcissist, there’s a cycle where you love bomb and then there’s sort of a waning and then you almost kind of destroy or hurt them,” Janelle detailed. “Then to fix it, you come back in and you love bomb. So there was kind of this cycle.”

Yes, Janelle just referred to Kody as a narcissist.

Janelle Brown cries here in response to her son’s passing. (TLC)

Did she really mean it? Does she really think of her former spiritual spouse in this way?

“I am not qualified to diagnose him, but he — I guess everybody will have to decide,” Janelle replied to this question on air.

The mother of six previously said she was done with both Kody and Robyn, saying on part two of this same special:

“I don’t have any hate or hard feelings or anything. I just don’t really want to know them.”

Janelle Brown looks very disturbed in this photo. (TLC)

Emphasizing she’s not a psychologist or psychiatrist, the 56-year-old continued: “I read pop culture. I have no idea. But it does seem like there’s quite a lot of similarities.”

Yes, it does. It sure does seem as if Kody Brown is consumed by his own interests and nothing else.

We mean, this is someone who recently compared himself to Batman because he thinks he started out as a hero and has since been villainized by the public.

(For the official record, if you’re wondering, the American Psychiatry Association reports that narcissistic personality disorder is estimated to impact one to two percent of the population and involves “a pervasive pattern of grandiosity (sense of superiority in fantasy or behavior), need for admiration, and lack of empathy.”)

Kody Brown has gone from four wives to one. (TLC)

This is not the first time Janelle has looked back harshly at her time with Kody, who she walked away from back in January 2022.

“When you marry into plural marriage, at least in our faith, you are expected to become more than you are,” Janelle said on the June 1 episode of Sister Wives, blaming Kody for the downfall of their marriage.

“He was expected to make those relationships, all of them, work.”

Janelle, Meri and Christine all left Kody at various points over the last few years, with Janelle saying this month that it was on Kody to “meet the needs of all the different relationships.”

He clearly failed to do so.

Janelle Brown has made the astute decision to walk away from Kody. (TLC)

According to Janelle, it was during the COVID-18 pandemic that Kody began to shirk some of those responsibilities.

“I think he really did — especially during COVID — be like, ‘I’m just going to shrug this off. You guys don’t like each other. I’m tired. You’re going to shorten my life span if I keep doing this,'” Janelle reflected.

“All of a sudden, he’s like, ‘I just don’t want to do it anymore.’ He kind of threw this little temper tantrum.”

All true, and all Kody’s loss. Thankfully, Janelle appears to be doing quite well these days on her own.