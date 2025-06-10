Justin Baldoni to Blake Lively: You Haven’t Won Anything Yet! This Fight Is Just …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively had been dismissed by a judge in New York’s Southern District.

For obvious reasons, Blake’s lawyers and fans celebrated the news as a major victory.

But the legal battle between Blake and Justin is far from over.

And Baldoni’s legal team is making sure to remind the world of that fact.

Baldoni’s lawyers say Lively has claimed a ‘false’ victory

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Justin, just issued a statement to TMZ in which he emphasized that this week’s ruling constitutes only a partial victory for Team Blake.

There is, as he explains, a whole lot more legal wrangling to come:

“Ms. Lively and her team’s predictable declaration of victory is false, so let us be clear about the latest ruling,” he told the outlet.

“While the Court dismissed the defamation-related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations.”

From there, Freedman laid out what he sees as the basics of this ongoing conflict:

“This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened,” the attorney said.

“Most importantly, Ms. Lively’s own claims are no truer today than they were yesterday, and with the facts on our side, we march forward with the same confidence that we had when Ms. Lively and her cohorts initiated this battle and look forward to her forthcoming deposition, which I will be taking.”

A very messy legal battle rages on

As Freedman notes, the legal portion of this feud began when Blake filed a sexual harassment suit against Justin back in December of 2024.

Baldoni responded with a $400 million defamation countersuit that also named Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.

While that suit was tossed out on Monday, the former co-stars are still scheduled to face off in court in March of 2026.

Baldoni’s team is still fighting to have Lively’s lawsuit dismissed, but the judge has yet to rule on that matter.

In the meantime, Justin’s team has until June 23 to amend their original complaint and re-file their countersuit.

Team Blake might be celebrating this week, but Freedman is correct when he points out that this battle is far from over.