Jamie Foxx Weeps During 2025 BET Awards, 2 Years After Nearly-Fatal Stroke

Jamie Foxx is bringing happy tears to people’s eyes.

These days, the beloved actor is looking so much healthier despite his terrible stroke in the spring of 2023.

Now, just two years later, the world feels overjoyed to see him moving and speaking.

As he received the Ultimate Icon Award this week, the audience’s joy was palpable. And no one was happier than his daughters.

An emotional Jamie Foxx speaks at the BET Awards in 2025. (Image Credit: BET)

Jamie Foxx is an Ultimate Icon

At the 2025 BET Awards, Jamie Foxx stepped up onto the stage to accept one of the night’s Ultimate Icon Awards.

He delivered a moving speech — one that hit extra hard for 31-year-old daughter Corinne Foxx and 16-year-old daughter Anelise Bishop.

Anelise seemed particularly emotional, watching her father on the stage — especially as his words acknowledged how close he came to passing away.

As you can see in the video itself, 57-year-old Foxx spoke openly about his brush with death.

“When I saw that in memoriam, I was like, ‘Man, that could’ve been me,'” he remarked on stage.

“But I don’t know why I went through what I went through,” Foxx continued.

“But I know that my second chance, I’m not going to turn it down.”

Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop, daughters of Jamie Foxx, watch their father on stage at the 2025 BET Awards. (Image Credit: BET)

The actor thanked his family, especially his amazing daughters

Jamie Foxx’s sister, Deondra Dixon, passed away in 2020. His other sister, Deidre Dixon, is a Hollywood hair and makeup artist.

The actor thanked Deidre, praising how she “made sure that she took care of her brother” after his April 2023 stroke.

It was his eldest daughter, Corinne, who first shared updates on her father’s condition.

Foxx offered her his profuse thanks, as well.

Ultimate Icon Award recipient Jamie Foxx on stage. (Image Credit: BET)

“My beautiful daughter, Corinne, I cannot say enough about you,” Foxx gushed.

“You’ve always taken a backseat to everything. But when you needed to drive it, you drove.”

He continued: “And you made sure I was here. And at a certain point, I’m going to stop crying, but I’m not going to stop yet.”

Foxx then addressed his younger daughter, saying: “Anelise Estelle Foxx, my baby with the big hair. She hides under that hair because she’s got something special. You’re so beautiful.”

A tearful Jamie Foxx speaks from the heart at the 2025 BET Awards. (Image Credit: BET)

‘Shh, I’ve got him’

“When I was fighting for my life in there, I’ve got to say this. They said, ‘We’re going to lose him because his vitals are bad.’ And I didn’t want my 14 year old to see me like that,” Jamie Foxx described.

“But Anelise overheard the conversation and she snuck into my hospital room with her guitar and said, ‘I know what my Daddy needs,'” he described.

Foxx went on:

“And as she played the guitar, my vitals (improved). … The nurses ran in and said, ‘What did they give him?’ My daughter said, ‘Shh, I’ve got him.'”