Aaron Rodgers Confirms That He’s Married: Who Is the Steelers QB’s New Wife?

Has Aaron Rodgers quietly tied the knot?

For several weeks, that was the question on the minds of fans, as the newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster was spotted, on several occasions, sporting what appeared to be a wedding band.

Now we know that Rodgers is no longer a free agent in his love life, as the football legend has confirmed that he’s a married man!

NFL football player Aaron Rodgers gives a thumbs up to the crowd at the 15th hole on day one of the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Aaron shared the news in a press conference moments ago, revealing that he tied the knot “a couple of months ago.”

He did not share any details about his new wife’s identity, but he did accept some congratulations from his new team’s beat reporters.

The confirmation did not come as much of a surprise, of course, as Aaron has been openly rocking a wedding band since at least early May.

Aaron Rodgers rocks a new ring?

As Us Weekly reported at the time, Aaron attended the Barnstable Brown Gala in Kentucky on Friday, ahead of the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Fans were quick to zero in on the symbolic jewelry in his red carpet photos, with many jumping to the conclusion that Rodgers is officially hitched.

“Looks like AR is officially a married man??? peep the ring on his left ring finger,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside video of Rodgers at the event.

Rodgers is famously protective of his privacy, so no one was shocked when he refused to confirm or deny the rumors.

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations, regardless of Aaron’s secrecy.

Aaron Rodgers attends the grand opening of Q New York, Aston Martinâ€™s first ultra-luxury flagship on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Aston Martin)

The new lady in Aaron’s life

Rodgers was at least willing to confirm that he was in a “serious” relationship at the time.

“I’m in a different phase of my life,” he said when asked about his career future during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last month.

“I’m 41 years old. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year that are important to me.”

Rodgers revealed in December of last year that he was in a relationship with a woman named Brittani.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets talks to reporters after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

He further clarified that he was not dating Britney Spears, revealing that his girlfriend is “Brittani with an ‘I.'”

During a December appearance on McAfee’s show, the host joked that Rodgers was “in love,” a comment that prompted Rodgers to quip, “It’s a good feeling, boys.”

Rodgers was previously engaged to Shailene Woodley, but the couple went their separate ways in 2022.

We learned last week that Woodley is now dating fellow actor Lucas Bravo.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.