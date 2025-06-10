Gigi Paris Finally Lets Loose on Ex Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney Rumors: ‘I Was …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Gigi Paris is finally speaking out about playing the fool.

Amidst all of the publicity buzz about the romantic comedy, Anyone But You, a persistent rumor emerged.

The rumor alleged that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney cheated on their respective partners — with each other.

Now, Gigi is saying her piece. And she doesn’t sound happy.

Gigi Paris has a bone to pick with her ex

Back in April of 2023, so many signs pointed to some sort of on-set affair between the Anyone But You stars.

Sometimes, rumors crop up out of nowhere just because two actors have good chemistry. Or because they’re both incredibly hot. (And, of course, because it can help advertise a film project)

But amidst Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s friendship, his girlfriend publicly unfollowed Sydney.

The couple also broke up. That, to many, sounded like a sign of something real behind the rumors.

On the Tuesday, June 10 episode of the Too Much podcast, Gigi Paris finally let loose after more than two years of keeping quiet.

About the rumor — and about the breakup that followed, though she did not name-drop her ex or his castmate.

“It’s pretty insane. I got a phone call from him right when I was about to go to Australia to work. I had my visa that took me much longer than I anticipated,” Paris recalled on the podcast.

“Meanwhile, all this s–t was coming out on the internet, and I had jobs lined up,” she described. “I was gonna go, ironically, to shoot Bridal.”

There was an exact moment that she knew that it was over

“He called and said, ‘The producers and I have discussed that I think it’s best that you don’t come to visit,” Gigi described.

“And that’s when I hung up,” she described. “And I was like, this motherf–ker is done to me.”

Gigi admitted: “I think that’s where I just also fell out of love. I was like, where the f–k are your balls … to stand up for yourself?”

“I went anyways just to look him in the eye and break up with him,” Gigi explained.

“But then I was stuck there for two weeks doing my jobs — and there was a rule, like, I was not allowed near set. I was not allowed anywhere near production. It was very bizarre.”

That rule did not prevent her from breaking up with her now-ex at almost the exact moment that she landed Down Under.

“It was just our goodbye, so there was lots of tears,” Gigi detailed.

“There were lots of things. Lots of conversations were had and we like tried to kind of keep it on good terms in some sort of way.”

‘I felt like I was just fed to the dogs’

“I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, ‘Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f–k?'” Gigi described.

“Or stand up for myself and say, ‘No, I’m actually not okay with this, and I’m walking away.’ So that’s what I decided to do … I was shattered.”

She expressed: “I just wanted respect, especially if it’s gonna be public. Like, don’t make an ass out of me. Like, just don’t make a fool out of someone you’ve been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?”

Gigi did not mince words, continuing: “And at the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that’s the case, power to you, that’s your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs.”

Whether you’re a model or a movie star, your partner or partners need to share your priorities. Otherwise, it’s going to hurt feelings and end relationships.